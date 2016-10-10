Book sale this week, 'Haunted Hogwarts' scheduled at library

WORTHINGTON -- The Nobles County Library’s fall book sale is occurring this week during the library’s regular operating hours (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday).

Items for sale on the lower level of the War Memorial Building include hardcover and paperback books for children and adults, cake pans and additional materials.

Proceeds from the fall book sale will be directed toward furnishings for the library’s recently updated teen room, which is now open and available for use and viewing.

Additionally, a special program titled “Haunted Hogwarts” is scheduled for Thursday and Friday, Oct. 20 and 21, for students from kindergarten through sixth grade.

The Harry Potter-themed event will feature two haunted houses -- one scary and one not-so-scary. Children are welcome to attend dressed in costume, if desired. The program will also include a story time, games and a craft.



“Haunted Hogwarts” program times are 9:30 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. on Oct. 20, plus noon and 2 p.m. on Oct. 21. To register, call 295-5340, or visit the Nobles County Library, 407 12th St., Worthington.