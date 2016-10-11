Entries sought for holiday parade

WORTHINGTON – Worthington’s annual holiday parade is set for 6:30 p.m. Nov. 18 during Holiday Open House Weekend in downtown Worthington.

Businesses and local residents are encouraged to be a part of the parade. Stores will be open late, and there will be horse-drawn carriage rides.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will make an appearance for the parade. All entries are asked to use lights. Entries will be judged in two categories -- commercial and non-commercial.

For more information or to register for the parade, call the Worthington Area Chamber of Commerce at 372-2919. Deadline to sign up is Nov. 11.