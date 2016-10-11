Oktoberfest event is Thursday evening in Worthington

Stephanie Appel serves a glass of Oktoberfest, one of many new flavors of beer on tap at Duffer's. (Tim Middagh/Daily Globe)

WORTHINGTON -- As the craft beer craze continues to infiltrate cities across Minnesota, more people are looking to try new beers every time they go to the bar.

Beer drinkers will have a chance to try a large selection of different craft beers at the second annual Oktoberfest beer tasting at 6 p.m. Thursday at Duffer’s, located at GreatLIFE Worthington Golf & Fitness Club.

Deb Jaycox, general manager and director of operations at GreatLIFE Worthington, decided to upgrade the restaurant’s tap beer system to offer 16 different tap craft brews and six different domestic beers once she saw how popular craft beers were becoming.

“It’s fall and people are liking all the news things we have,” Jaycox said. “So we thought we should have a tasting where people could talk to the people who brew the beer.”

Representatives from Minnesota breweries Take 16 Brewing Co. of Luverne and North Lake Brewing Co. of Ramsey will be at the beer tasting, as well as the restaurant’s own brewmaster who can talk about some of the IPAs and lagers offered at the event.

One ticket to the event will get attendees a 4-ounce beer taste, and three tickets can go toward a full glass. W-2’s Quality Meats will be serving brats at the restaurant with either potato salad or french fries.

According to a study from The Brewers Association, craft breweries grew 13 percent in volume last year, hitting a market share of 12.2 percent. That’s up from a 5.7 percent market share in 2011. The industry is still growing this year, continuing to cut into domestic beer profits.

Jaycox said she has seen the growth of craft beer in Worthington.

“It’s popular all over, but I think now that we have here the largest selection around the area, it’s catching on here,” Jaycox said. “It's fun to come in here and look around on a busy night and 80 percent of people have tap beer of some kind.”

Dan Wycoff, manager at the Worthington Liquor Store, said the craft beer movement is creating a new wave of beer enthusiasts.

“Craft beer drinkers are a niche of people who drink spirits, who drink wine and if they do drink a Bud Light, they’d buy that plus a craft beer,” Wycoff said. “It’s an extra sale for me, but it’s also offering excitement in the beverage industry that new enthusiasts are coming -- either young or middle-aged.”