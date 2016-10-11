Scouts sponsoring Scouting for Food and Sight

Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts and Venturers will be out in force in the coming days, asking everyone to help support those who are in need -- with food and eyeglasses. Joining the Sioux Council in this event are the Lions Foundation, Dacotah Bank and two new co-sponsors in 2016, Wendy’s and the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Also new in 2016 will be door hangers to replace the traditional plastic bags on front doors. Watch for scouts to deliver door hangers anytime between Oct. 22–28. Scouts will return to neighborhoods between 9 and 11 a.m. Oct. 29 to collect non-perishable food donations and unused eyeglasses. All food donations will be given to local food banks, while the eyeglasses will be donated to the Lions Foundation.

Sioux Council, Boy Scouts of America, is based in Sioux Falls. Nearly 10,000 youths and 2,500 adults participate in programs for boys in grades K-12 and girls in grades 6-12. For more information about the Sioux Council, log on to www.siouxbsa.org or call (605) 361-2697.