Southwest Crisis Center annual meeting is Nov. 7

WORTHINGTON -- The annual meeting of the Southwest Crisis Center will be Nov. 7 at the University of Minnesota Extension Office, 1527 Prairie Drive, Worthington.

The meeting includes dinner beginning at 5:30 p.m. (RSVP required) and annual meeting at 6:00 p.m. The meeting will include a presentation of the annual report, program highlights and reports, and board elections.

RSVP for dinner by Nov. 4 to Wendy Mejia at wendy@mnswcc.org or call 376-4311.