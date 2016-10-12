Next Lunch at the Museum set for Oct. 20

WORTHINGTON -- The next book published by the Nobles County Historical Society, “Images of America, Nobles County,” will be the focus of October's Lunch in the Museum at the Nobles County Historical Society Museum, located in the lower level of the Nobles County Library at 407 12th St.

The event is scheduled for noon Oct. 20 and is free and open to the public.

The presentation will be a slideshow of selected photographs from the archives of the NCHS, as well as a few loaned by local residents that will be included in the book. The book is a photograph narration of selected images that capture special moments in the history of the country and the lives of its residents. The slide show will include selected photographs from each chapter of “Images of America, Nobles County.”