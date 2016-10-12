Council candidates to face off during forum tonight

WORTHINGTON -- Candidates for two seats on the Worthington City Council will meet in a candidate forum set for 7 p.m. tonight in the Worthington High School band room.

A forum for Nobles County Commissioners candidates will precede the city council event at 6:30 p.m. The forums are sponsored by the Government Affairs Committee of the Worthington Area Chamber of Commerce.

Three individuals are running for the Worthington City Council Ward 1 seat, while three others are seeking the at-large seat.

Editor’s note: The following are written responses to questions posed to the Worthington City Council candidates; they are published in the form they were received and not edited.

City Council Ward 1

Chris Kielblock

Occupation: Operations Manager at Bud’s Bus Service – School bus contractor for ISD #518 including Worthington.

What qualifications do you feel you have for the office you seek? I’ve lived in Worthington, and subsequently Ward 1 as it is now, for most of my life. My current home is on Second Avenue and have owned it for nearly 7 years now. I grew up in the neighborhoods of Sungold Heights, James Blvd, North Douglas, and South Shore Dr. In my early 20’s, I bought my first home on Omaha Ave. I’m familiar with the residents of Ward 1 and Worthington as a whole.

For most of the last 28 years I’ve worked for Bud’s Bus Service and Reading Bus Line. In my current position as a manager for the school bus company, Bud’s Bus Service, I’m responsible for our drivers, coordinating transportation for dozens of routes and extracurricular events, and working with multiple staff within the school system addressing student transportation issues.

I attended Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall, Minnesota, where I majored in Public Administration and Political Science. While a non-traditional student at Southwest, I served on their student government and was even elected as their Vice President.

Locally, I’ve been involved with community-based planning efforts, a citizen’s advisory committee at Minnesota West, and the Auditorium Advisory Board -- where I served as their Secretary and Chairperson.

I enjoy talking with and listening to people. Sharing thoughts and ideas are how we can create change and growth in our community. Time is a limited commodity and sharing it with others adds value to even the smallest and least of our relationships.

What are your top priorities in local government? My top priority is to represent the residents of Ward 1 to the best of my ability. That means listening to what my constituents have to say, working with the Mayor and Council to achieve our goals, and being able to provide direction for our knowledgeable and capable professional City staff. I filed for City Council without a personal agenda other than to serve, promote, and help set up our city for a future of prosperity & growth. As we share our thoughts and ideas to achieve growth responsibly, it remains important to hold ourselves fiscally accountable. We shouldn’t forget that permission to serve and the funding allocated to the City comes from our neighbors.

Explain ideas you have to achieve your top priorities: I will be available to those that care to take the time to share their thoughts and concerns. If there are questions that I can’t answer, we will find the answers together. I will be prepared for meetings, utilize the City’s professional staff and expertise to make informed decisions, and learn from those I work with and the experiences I am privileged to be a part of.

As a child and throughout adulthood I’m reminded of a motto, of sorts, we went by … “Remember Who You Are.” I’m honored to be from a family that instilled a sense of community and pride for this city. I’d be honored to receive your vote to become the next City Councilman for Ward 1.

Alan Oberloh

Occupation: Semi-retired from a career in the auto body repair business. Now I buy and sell cars and parts and own mini-storage.

What qualifications do you feel you have for the office you seek? I served on the Worthington Area Chamber of Commerce and its Executive Committee.

Later, on District 518 School Board.

I was part of the Blandin Community Leadership Team which was tasked with coming up with a local center of excellence. We chose ag-bioscience, and the result led to construction of the BioScience Technology Advancement Center incubator building.

I served three terms as Mayor, accomplishing several of my campaign priorities including: working to get the failed Prairie Expo facility sold to an ag-based bio science company and

back on the tax rolls - many new jobs and businesses are a direct result. Lobbied for and

received grant funding to clean up the abandoned Campbell Soup site. The grant required

a public purpose for the location and resulted in construction of a sorely needed new fire hall.

I was involved in successfully lobbying for a local option sales tax authorization at a time

when the legislature was not adding any new taxes. With the local option sales tax we were

able to complete a major renovation of the Memorial Auditorium Performing Arts Center

and construction of the new Event Center.

When the Federal Government failed to pay its share of the Lewis and Clark water project I contacted Governor Dayton and worked to secure funding to get the project to Luverne -- one big step closer to Worthington.

What are your top priorities in local government? Priorities in no certain order:

1. Work with Worthington Public Utilities, the Lewis and Clark Board, and our State legislators to get the Federal Government to fund final construction of the long delayed water project.

2. Engage staff, our congressional delegation, State officials and others to provide grants to help with the reconstruction of the county ditch system, which runs through the city and floods during major rains.

3. Continue to seek small cities programs to improve our aging housing stock, especially in the core area of the community.

4. Work alongside County officials, School Board, and others to advance common projects for the betterment of the community.

5. Empower Worthington Regional Economic Development Corporation and private sector development groups to further retail and commercial growth in our City.

6. Dust off the long-range City Comprehensive Plan and work on attainable goals and start to build a new plan for Worthington’s future.

Explain ideas you have to achieve your top priorities: I believe execution of priorities is accomplished by getting City Council members engaged and on board. It takes strong leadership and direct contact with our State and Federal leaders to access funds to complete major projects. I made several key connections while Mayor and had good success accessing incentives, either low interest loans or outright grants or a local option sales tax. The priority dealing with economic development is achieved by supporting development and by assisting those who are working on our behalf. We also need to work to develop private sector investment in our city, which could be as simple as asking.

Rod Sankey

Occupation: Retired- Manufacturing Engineer, Northrop Aircraft-- Full Time, City Council Worthington-- Part Time, Radio Works

What qualifications do you feel you have for the office? As a manufacturing Engineer you have to work with other groups to get the end results, so is the same with city government. With so many rules and regulations involved, one can not just do a project and be done with it. Life’s lesson teaches you to be tolerant in this process.

I served in the U.S. Army-Viet Nam-1967

Past Commander VFW Post 3958 for 9 years -- with 450 members and currently sit as Vice-Commander, and on the Honor Guard Rifle Squad.

Past Commander Civil Air Patrol -- Worthington. 2 years

As the incumbent I represent all the citizens of Ward One and fight for equal rights for all.

I will not find/take the easy way out. Much thought must be put into each issue.

What are your top priorities in local government? Keeping your local tax rate as low as possible, which is difficult to do sometimes because the state puts mandates on that the city has to follow.

Housing which is another difficult issue because of all of the amenities that go with a new home construction. Like new streets, sewer, water, electric, and storm drains.

Broadband within the city limits of Worthington. If we do not start pushing the providers for faster internet service with in few years the city will be very far behind the standards set at that time.

Attracting Industry to the city. It is said that when they come to your city “they know more about your city than you do.” I find this to be very true because they will be investing large amount of money and defiantly want a return. This in itself is a good reason for fast internet speeds within Worthington.

The list goes on, but I will end it with Traffic and Safety. NO MORE DEAD END STREETS. To me this is a big safety issue for the Police, Fire and Ambulance Services.

Explain Ideas you have to achieve your top priorities: Meetings, meetings, and more meetings, but more importantly it is depending on city staff for their expertise in the field of their work. No one person sitting on the council can possibly know the required information to run a city as smoothly as everyone would like it to be.

Also, I would like to add that hiring a consultant, to me, has a two-fold advantage. One is that a project can be started sooner, and second it is less costly to the taxpayer.

City Council At Large

Chad Cummings

Occupation: Radio Works VP/GM

What qualifications do you feel you have for the office you seek?: With my involvement in many Worthington functions from city committees to Chamber groups and many Worthington organizations, plus my 16 years experience as a City Councilman in Brewster, I am very qualified to serve the residents of Worthington. I’ve been entrenched in the Worthington community my entire life as an active participant and leader in many civic organizations, and served on many boards over the years. I also own a business here, employing 20 full and part time people, serving and promoting Worthington. I am deeply involved in many fundraising aspects in town. I have spent many hours, for many years promoting Worthington, both for public recreation and business. I’m a 19-year member of The Elks, a member of Noon Kiwanis, Past Master of Fraternity Lodge 101, I serve on the Minnesota West Law Enforcement Advisory Board, I am an officer in the SW MN Fishing Club, Past KTD Board Member, Past Nobles County Fair Association Member, Active 4H parent, I have served on almost every Chamber and CVB committee over the years. I have worked with many federal, state, and city officials on numerous projects such as governmental programs, bonding, TIF and tax abatement to gain business growth.

What are your top priorities in local government?: To promote Worthington. I do this every day with my business, but, will do more so if elected to increase business development, jobs and people. I grew up in Worthington and have worked here almost my entire adult life, I lived six miles up the road for 18 years where my wife grew up. Still, all of that time, I worked in Worthington, still active in countless groups. In Brewster, we were successful in some huge business growth, incredible tax growth, and community projects from city streets, electric, parks, and housing projects. All while delivering lower than most all surrounding communities in tax increases or even levy increases. This provided an incredible opportunity for property owners in a small community to actually see great incentive to living there. I also truly feel that there needs to be a voice on the Worthington City Council with kids -- there is not a single voice on the council today with children still in the home. We make decisions everyday to benefit us and our future, why not get the current family perspective on our council? I feel it is needed. All of this, coupled with my marketing background, makes me excited to help promote Worthington even more and see what we can do to grow business and in turn housing, population, and tax base. The other thing I take pride in is being a person not afraid to ask questions. Why, what does it benefit, where does best fit, how will this affect the residents? One thing I am not is a YES man.

Explain ideas you have to achieve your top priorities: Looking at past models of the city for business development, how it works with potential business owners in new development opportunities and also how it works with current business owners in the community to spur growth to increase a job base. What funding opportunities are being utilized for infrastructure maintenance, building, and planning? How can those plans or avenues be adjusted if need be, to better enable the city. How is city staffing working -- is it using only the “comfortable” methods that were used to get things done in the past, or can staff and work procedure be improved? Are we finding ways to improve or is there a satisfaction with a “continue as is” basis? I vow to work hard to market the community to businesses, people, job creators, contractors, developers, and investors. Worthington is a gem, I want to make sure the polish on it shines. I want to get people involved, to show pride. There are lots of naysayers out there, but who is willing to step up, speak up, and not let the naysayers voices become louder? What are you doing to fix what you don’t like? I’m progressive and positive; I want to spur more of that. I have to stay in tune with today’s world to keep my business growing, to keep my employees and their families fed. I want to bring that same perspective to the Worthington City Council. My background, my history, my record of service gives me the tools to make a good voice for the people of Worthington. I am very active in the business, political, and social makeup of Worthington and the area. These skills and relationships can help us stay current, stay relative, become more attractive, and hopefully more sound for today and the ever-changing future of this fine community.

Dr. Diane Graber

Occupation: Retired. Current City Council Member. Previous occupations: College Administration and Faculty, Social Worker and Human Services Administration.

What qualifications do you feel you have for the office you seek?:

To begin with, I have served on the Worthington City Council for the past four years, as well as many subcommittees. I have actively served on numerous community boards including the YMCA, Chamber of Commerce, church boards, etc. As a part of serving on the City Council, I am, or have been, a member of the Planning Commission, Convention & Visitors Bureau, Public Arts Commission, Memorial Auditorium Advisory Board, Joint Powers Transit Board, County/City Joint Jurisdictional Committee, Prairie View Advisory Committee, Center for Active Living and Heron Lake Watershed Advisory Committee.

I am well trained and experienced in decision-making. I have a masters degree in human services administration and a doctorate in education administration. As a former partner in private enterprise, I also have experience from the perspective of being a small business owner.

What are your top priorities in local government?: First and foremost, it is my priority to provide equal access of all resources and amenities in our city to all citizens and ensure that all voices are heard. I truly see my role as that of a public servant, and not one of status or power. I see two priorities at the top of the list for Worthington: 1) More retail businesses and 2) Clean up of Lake Okabena.

Explain the ideas you have to achieve your top priorities: I feel it is extremely important to advocate for all of the citizens of Worthington by listening and doing outreach in order to make informed decisions on the City Council. I will do this by being diligent and persistent in encouraging the entire council to work as a team for the entire constituency.

I intend to continue to work closely with the Economic Development Authority to do such things as working with developing new businesses in our city, as well as helping existing business grow.

I have been active with Heron Lake Watershed and active at the city council level in encouraging the use of the Prairie View Golf Course property to provide water purification. I will continue to support creative, effective methods in doing what needs to be done to clean up Lake Okabena.

Jessica Velasco is also seeking the Worthington City Council at-large seat. Answers to her questionnaire had not been received by the Daily Globe as of Wednesday evening.