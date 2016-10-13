Third candidate for city council at-large seat

Jessica Velasco

Occupation: Youth Development Leader GD Nobles County Integration Collaborative

Current Residence: 335 W. Okabena Worthington, MN

What qualifications do you feel you have for the office you seek? Highly motivated, strategic, independent, ambitious, strong multi-tasker and a LATINA I am very involved in my community. I take part in things like the International Festival, African Community celebration planning, Special Olympics and teaching Zumba at the YMCA. With my line of work, I am actively involved in my students lives from prepping them for college to being their #1 fan in all that they do.

What are your top priorities in city government? Housing. Transportation. Brain Drain.

Explain ideas you have to achieve your top priorities. We need to have more housing built for larger families. Our community is growing with new immigrant families and they need more than a 2 bedroom home.

Discuss getting a bus here in Worthington. The taxi does an amazing job but they demand is too high for what they can supply. Brain Drain: how do we get the youth from our community to come back after they are done with college life. Bring more variety to Worthington and uplift the diversity of what we have in town. We are a unique place to live but I feel that sometimes we don't put that in the spotlight. Build shopping centers and a Community Center/Welcome Center to help the new residents to the community.