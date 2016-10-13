Annual United Way fund drive seeks $170K

The campaign hit its 2016 goal of $165,000 in February. For 2017, the organization’s newest president, Cindy Elsing, looked to raise more — $170,000.

“We’re confident it will be reached,” Elsing said.

The fundraiser takes donations and distributes them to 19 different nonprofit organizations, all of which use the money for their efforts in Nobles County.

The newest addition to the list of nonprofits is Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Parton founded the organization in 1995 to provide books to preschool-age kids in her home state of Tennessee.

The program has been expanded all over the country since, and this year the effort is returning to Nobles County after an absence of a few years. For $25 a year, a child age 5 and younger will receive a book in the mail every month. Anyone can enroll a child in the program for no cost, provided they live in Nobles County.

“The books are age-appropriate and they’re promoting family time, reading and education,” Elsing said. “The first book is ‘The Little Train That Could.’ I can’t think of a more positive, age-appropriate book than that.”

The Imagination Library will receive 11 percent of the total funds raised. As with all of the participating organizations, every dollar raised for the Library in Nobles County will go toward efforts in the county.

“Every dollar raised in Nobles County goes to Nobles County,” Elsing said. “This is strictly county residents helping county residents.”

Local nonprofits in Worthington receive crucial resources from the fundraiser. The Manna Food Pantry distributes food such as milk, bread and local produce to those in need. Coordinator Linda Sanchez said the funds helped the pantry keep a reliable supply of food.

Joanne Bartosh, coordinator for ACE of Southwest Minnesota, said donations help buy materials for projects, such as batting for quilters or fleece to make blankets.

“We’re funded through grants from the federal, state and county government so there's no money for projects that we wanna do,” Bartosh said. “This money allows us to fund different projects, and it also lets us do things for our volunteers who do so much hard work for us”

This year’s first big fundraising event is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 10 at Worthington High School. Elsing said the event would have entertainment and a silent auction, and Elsing that people could raise money by taking part in the “Taste of Nobles County.”

“Any food outlet or provider can bring samples of their product,” Elsing said of the Nov. 10 event. “People buy a plate for five bucks …. you can go and pick what you wanna eat. You get to taste different things from different places.”

Most of the donations come from working individuals, who give through their job. Last year, JBS employees donated $122,431.75, making up the majority of the goal — an annual tradition. Elsing said JBS had incentives for employees to give such as vacation days and lottery tickets for drawings, and she encouraged other businesses to do the same.

Elsing was elected president of the organization after serving as vice president for the last two years. She said she didn’t change much about the operation for the 2017 campaign and was grateful for the opportunity.

“I’m very humbled, very proud to be a part of United Way and what it represents,” Elsing said.

Elsing also offered thanks to everyone who donated to the fundraiser.

“I’m very proud of the residents of Nobles County and what they give,” Elsing said. “It says a lot about people that are willing to help other people and to be a part of this.”