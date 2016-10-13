SWMC receives gift of comforting "Wesley bears'

Ashley Fischer of Sibley, Iowa, walked through the hospital’s door carrying a big box with four teddy bears inside. Each teddy bear had a note hanging on its neck saying, “It is our hope that this teddy bear will bring you comfort and remind you that you are not alone as we share the same heartache of losing a child.”

“The reason why I picked Worthington, it's because I was born in this hospital and my daughter was also born here, so it is a place close to my heart,” Fischer said.

Fischer said she decided to donate the “Wesley bears” to show support to a family member -- who also goes by the name Ashley Fischer -- of New Ulm, whose son, Wesley, was stillborn. Fischer, who identifies with the pain of miscarriage, thought the teddy bears would be a great way to support Wesley's memory and other families who are grieving the loss of a child

Wesley’s mother had previously donated several Wesley bears to New Ulm Medical Center to provide support and also honor Wesley.

“I just want to spread the love to families who are going through the loss alone and to honor him,” Wesley’s mother said. “It makes me love a little bit deeper, and I just hope that it touches someone else.”

Wesley’s mother said that weeks after she had lost her son, a family member introduced her to a woman who had lost her daughter, Paige. The woman gave her a “Paige” bear, which then became “Wesley” bear. The woman had told Wesley’s mother, “No mom should leave the hospital with empty arms.”

“Losing a baby and not bringing him home ... your arms just feel physically empty,” Wesley’s mother said. “It fit right in my arms, just like my baby would have.”

“I cannot imagine thinking that you are going to have this baby and then go to the hospital and leave with nothing,” Fischer said. “So that is what the bears are for -- for them to have something to hold on when they leave.”

Wendy Marco, director of OB/GYN services at SWMC, said the hospital is working hard to be able to give the best services to grieving families.

“We have worked in the past on doing something for perinatal loss, but we want to do as much as we can to build up our program so moms feel supported,” Marco said.

Marco said SWMC is taking the month of October to focus on perinatal/infant loss by beginning the Wesley Bear program and exploring other opportunities to support its patients. In addition, she said people used to avoid talking about the loss of a child, but nowadays are more open to talk about their losses, so it’s important to provide the right education and support services.

“It used to be such a quiet situation -- people didn't talk about it -- and I think with the donation of the Wesley bears and the efforts of solidifying our program here, women can feel that they have support,” Marco said.

Marco said it’s very difficult for families to explain this situation to younger children, and objects like the teddy bears can ease that process.

“With young children in the house, it is so difficult because they are expecting a new sibling in the house, so I think incorporating the bear and having an object to talk about (is helpful),” Marco said.

Wesley’s mother said it was very hard to tell her 5-year-old daughter about the loss of her brother. She said the Wesley bear not only has helped her deal with the pain, but is also a way for everybody to remember him.

“We continue to talk about Wesley,” said Wesley’s mother. “The girls play with Wesley bear, so Wesley is very much part of our life.”

Marco said she thinks the Wesley bears are going to be a great way for nurses to make families feel supported and giving them something to take home.

“I am excited to incorporate this into our program because I think it will raise their awareness,” Marco said. “The nursing staff is going to be excited to able to have something that is powerful, and everybody can incorporate it in their work when they are caring for moms and families that are suffering a loss.”

Marco explained when a mother suffers a miscarriage or infant loss they try to connect families with all the resources available to them, such as support groups and other organizations. Two of those organizations are the SWMC Volunteers and Minutes of Gold, who donate baby garments.



“It is something you still think about,” Fischer said. “I mean, my kids would have been closer in birth dates, so I still think that the middle part of August would have been my baby’s birthday.”



Wesley’s mother, like Fischer, will always have her baby present in her mind and heart.



“I miss my son every day and I am always very grateful that I was chosen to be his mom and that he was chosen to be my son, no matter how short a time we were together,” she said. “It brings me comfort to know that he never suffered, and the only thing that he ever knew was our love.”