County candidates discuss library, more

Matt Widboom, District 3 commissioner, and Robert Demuth, District 4 commissioner, are both running unopposed for re-election, and each gave introductory remarks Thursday. Marvin Zylstra, who is also seeking re-election, is running against Justin Ahlers for the District 1 commissioner post.

Five main questions were discussed Thursday night, with Ahlers and Zylstra giving their views about a variety of issues concerning county residents. Potential replacement of the Nobles County Library brought differing points of view from the candidates.

Zylstra said he thinks investing money in a new library would be a wise move for the county, adding that he would seek help from the Worthington City Council and the Friends of the Library for funding the project. Zylstra said a site is still up for discussion, but he favors a central location.

“The library is a resource for those who don't have the means of computers and everything there,” Zylstra said. ‘We have a wonderful staff that can help educate those folks.”

In addition, Zylstra said he believes the Nobles County Historical Society should stay put.

“I think the Historical Society needs to stay in the War Memorial Building because there is a lot of history behind that building,” Zylstra said.

Ahlers, meanwhile, said he doesn't agree with the construction of a new library. He noted that he has received input from residents who think the current library is working well.

“Although I support libraries -- I feel they are a great educational tool -- I also feel that the one we have is very sufficient,” Ahlers said.

Ahlers added that the Historical Society should be given the opportunity to present a plan since it has expressed the desire to move into the the Armory building, which the county owns.

“If we would move the Historical Society to a permanent location we can utilize the basement of the War Memorial Building for the library,” Ahlers said. “I would think it would last us for a lot of years to come.”

Zylstra said he didn’t agree with the relocation of the Historical Society to the Armory building, since it doesn’t have the means to be in such a spacious facility. Additionally, he said the Armory building has a very good infrastructure, and that he has talked with Worthington Regional Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Abraham Algadi about finding a use for the building.

Another question discussed by the candidates pertained to their thoughts on the District 518 bond referendum.

Zylstra said it’s very important to keep the district's schools updated and highlighted the importance of educating the kids for the sake of the community’s future.

“I think it is an individual decision whether people support it or don’t support it,” Zylstra said. “I think there have been a lot of informational meetings, so I think they have a pretty good grasp of the information.”

“It is not a county issue and I am not a resident of District 518, so I don't have an opinion on it,” Ahlers said. “I think that decision should be left to voters of District 518, their administration and the school board.”

Zylstra and Ahlers both said they would be more than open to collaborate not only with the school district, but with all government entities.

Other issues discussed by the candidates were related to the county’s diverse community and how it could be further empowered.

Zylstra said the council is conscious of the issue and has have been trying hard to include minorities in the county government.

“We need to get more diverse representation,” Zylstra said. “We do have now representation from the Laos community. It has always been a challenge to sort of recruit them. ... I do think as future generations go on, it will be easier to recruit those individuals that are willing to serve.”

Ahlers said he thinks the government is doing enough to include international communities, as the county is home to the Nobles County Integration Collaborative and different library programs.

“I think we do have the Nobles County Integration Collaborative to work with that,” Ahlers said. “I think there are a lot of programs with the library. Other than that, I don't know what the county can do.”

Both candidates agreed when speaking of their plans to replace senior employees in the county who are approaching retirement.

Zylstra said cross-training is a method the county can use to train those new workers.

“I think we should make all the effort to bring quality people to continue the service we provide in Nobles County,” Zylstra said.