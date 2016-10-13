Three candidates each are running for two different seats. Chad Cummings, Jessica Velasco and incumbent Diane Graber are running for the at-large seat. Alan Oberloh, Chris Kielblock and incumbent Rod Sankey are running for the Ward 1 council seat.

When asked about the biggest issue facing Worthington, the candidates had a variety of answers.

Velasco went with housing, saying she had seen firsthand the impact a lack of housing has had on college students and immigrants moving to the city for a job. Graber agreed that housing was a major issue while also adding the tax burden, water connectedness and growth of retail businesses as important problems to address.

Oberloh stressed that a lack of lack of private sector involvement as a roadblock for growth, while Kielblock pointed to tax increases as an “alarming” issue. Sankey didn’t point to one issue but focused on attracting industry, providing more housing and fiber broadband for all homes.

Cummings said he thought negativity was a problem, explaining that leaders needed to “really listen to our residents and promote the greatness we do have.” He added that he felt the council was missing a “family voice.”

“For a number of years now, and it’s nothing against age, but there hasn’t been a family voice on the Worthington City Council for some time,” Cummings said. “There hasn’t been anybody with kids at home, that are active at our schools, for quite some time.”

The statement quickly drew a rebuttal from rival candidate Graber.

“I think a number of us have certainly had children in the school system and have learned by their attitudes and their insights much as the new people that have children in the community,” Graber said.

Rebuttals between Graber and Cummings would become a theme. When candidates were asked about what they would do about flooding issues by The Atrium in Worthington, Cummings was noncommittal on whether a project was feasible.

“It’s been that way forever,” Cummings said about the area, known to be prone to flooding. “I would think that if it was an easy fix it would've been fixed by now, but it's not. How do you address that? It’s either gonna take everyone saying, ‘Yep, it's gonna cost much money, we’re gonna pay for it,’ or ‘There's certain things we live with.”’

Graber quickly raised her hand for a rebuttal.

“There are no easy fixes,” Graber said. “We’re all fooling ourselves that any problems or any issues we talk about tonight are easy fixes. None are.”

When asked about additional city services she thought were lacking, Graber mentioned interpreters, public information written in different languages, school tutors and accessibility

“We need many services in this city, but most of all we need to grow the services we have and give them the budgets and strength they need to serve each group of people who need that and those who want to stay in Worthington,” Graber said.

Cummings responded to Graber’s statement in his answer.

“Those are a lot of great things, but I don’t know that those are city services,” Cummings said. “I think city services that need to be provided include good reliable utilities, and I think that needs to come in the form of what can we provide as a service to grow this community.”

All of the candidates agreed the half-cent tax statute — which expires in 2017 — should be brought back. The Worthington Event Center was built through the statute, and renovations to Memorial Auditorium Performing Arts Center completed.

Oberloh said he was passionate about the issue because he lobbied for the statute when he was mayor of Worthington after receiving numerous complaints about a lack of an event center for weddings and other parties.

“If elected, I would go right back to St. Paul, and I would be willing to bet we would have pretty favorable odds to get another one going,” Oberloh said.

Candidates were asked how they would try to get minorities more involved with the community.

“The best way to involve those communities is to continually extend invitations,” Kielblock said. “People can be easily discouraged after they extend these invitations to participate, whether it's coming to community meetings or being part of a board or committee and to see they aren’t involved. But it’s important to stay the course and continually invite these segments.”

Sankey said it was important for residents to treat diverse populations in the city like they would anyone else.

“I think we have to end this ‘us and them’ type of thing,” Sankey said. “They are residents of the community, we shouldn’t even call them minorities. They’re all good people, just as anybody else.”

Velasco took Sankey’s response one step further.

“Slowly, we are not the minority any more in this town, as you can see, so let’s just get that word out of the way,” Velasco said. “We need to be able to embrace different personalities and not just say cultures, because culturally, everybody is different, but so is everyone’s personality.”

The city council elections take place Nov. 8.