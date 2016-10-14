Prayer service is Sunday at St. Mary’s School

Within Oromoia, Amhara and other areas where peaceful demonstrations have asked for freedom and democracy, the Ethiopian government has responded with use of excessive force on its own citizens. This has included mass killings, thousands of injuries, tens of thousands of arrests and hundreds of enforced disappearances. The unrest -- particularly in the Oromia region -- has been ongoing for the past 10 months, said Ayayew Bajica, a native of the region who resides in Worthington.

Sunday’s event has been coordinated as a prayer service and candlelight vigil to call for peace in the region. All in the community are invited to attend.