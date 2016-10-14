Village Northwest Unlimited (VNU) works hard to improve the lives of people with disabilities through residential vocational and therapeutic services. VNU gives services to people with mental disabilities, brain injury or autism spectrum disorder.

VNU has been helping individuals with disabilities since 1975. As a result, hundreds of individuals with different needs have had the opportunity to live a life with more opportunities.

One of those fortunate individuals is Moseman, who has worked with the organization since 1988 after suffering two major car accidents. The first crash left Moseman with a severe head injury at age 25. He was leaving a friend’s birthday party and, after having drinks, decided to drive home. Minutes later, he ran through a stop sign and struck another car.

“I was in a coma for three months and in the hospital for almost three years,” Moseman said. “I should have been dead in a heartbeat.”

The second accident Moseman suffered was in 2005. This time, he broke his two ankles and his left hip was destroyed.

“A gentleman had a heart attack while he was driving me and the van went van airborne into a ditch,” Moseman said. “I broke my both my ankles and my left hip, so as far as me walking, that is not going to happen until I have a hip.”

Even though his two accidents left him without the ability to walk -- as well as without other motor skills -- he said he’s still the same person he was mentally before the accidents. That has become a blessing and a curse at the same time.

“I mean, mentally, I am not any different from my first accident -- mine is all physical,” Moseman said. “The problem is that I was used to having a normal life, so I know how it goes.”

Prior to the accident, Moseman’s passion was to be out in the field working with farmers, as well as getting his hands dirty while working with cars.

“I used to work in a dairy on a farm, just helping a lot of farmers with the harvest,” Moseman said. “I just did a lot of everything, including driving trucks and fixing cars.”

The first year after both his accidents, Moseman stayed home with his mother and stepfather, and his daily activities were very limited

“If I wouldn’t have come I would be at home not doing anything,” Moseman said. “I would have become a vegetable.”

Moseman moved to Sheldon because, at the time, VNU was the only place near him that served people with brain injuries. He currently lives in one of the VNU residential homes, where he is assisted by nurses several times a day who enable him to live on his own. In addition, Moseman has worked with different business over the years since coming to VNU.

He spends 10 hours per week working with different businesses in the community, such as Hy-Vee and Wheelchair Dynamics. Additionally, he spends about three hours a week in the workshop at VNU.

Moseman said the job he has enjoyed the most was at Demco, a manufacturing company in Sheldon, which is the most similar to work he used to do in the past. He said the company’s employees always made sure he had the special tools that were necessary for him.

“One employee there made tools for me, so that was very nice,” Moseman said. “They made a breaker for me that I just needed to put on the table and use.”

Moseman is lucky to be part of the 41.9 percent of disabled people who are employed in the United States, according to a CNN Money article released in 2015.

Lisa Johnson, VNU development director, said it would be very challenging for a person with a disability to be able to go through the jobs search process without help from an organization. She added that VNU tries to make that process as smooth as possible with its job coaches, who assist clients from the start to finish.

“If they (clients) need extra support in doing the job, the job coaches will be there at the beginning to help them, but then we like to fade out, so they will just be there for follow-up questions and just to check to see that everything is going okay,” said Emily Hoogland, VNU community employment specialist.

Hoogland said 53 business in Sheldon and the surrounding area work along with the organization to help find jobs for disabled people. She added that the businesses do a great job including people with disabilities in their workforce, along with sometimes adapting to the needs tsome of them may have.

“We are seeing more and more businesses open to considering people with disabilities and working with the job coaches,” Hoogland said.

She explained that the Hy-Vee job where Moseman currently works didn’t exist until an employee from VNU brought the idea to Hy-Vee.

“Leah (VNU employee) created that position at Hy-Vee because they didn't have a greeter before Kirt,” Hoogland said. “He has been the only greeter they have every have. I think it is cool that Hy-Vee created a position for him.”

Johnson explained that one of the main roles of VNU is to be a bridge between business and individual.

“That is the role of VNU -- being that person in between the Village and the business to find jobs and opportunities,” she said.

Even though Moseman said he has a hard time battling negative thoughts, he has found the strength to find purpose and motivation to stand from bed everyday.

Moseman said one of the positive outcomes resulting from his situation was being able to realize the consequences of alcohol and how life can change in a matter of seconds.

“I don't drink anymore and it has changed my life big-time,” Moseman said. “I used to hang out with my friends and, of course, I would drink a lot, too. I drank for about 30 years, and I now don't miss it a bit.”

Moseman decided he wanted to shared what happened to him with young kids. For several years, he has visited surrounding high schools to talk about his experience.