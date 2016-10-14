Time never takes a day off. When Olson visited Duke University Hospital in August for a lung transplant evaluation, her lung function was measured at 17 percent, which means she needs a double lung transplant sooner rather than later.

“I’ve always been aware of what CF does to you and how when you get older you tend to reach this point,” Olson said. “But I guess being 26, I never thought I’d have to face this now — I hoped I would be a lot older.”

The pressing need for a pair of new lungs is why Olson and her family started a fundraiser with an ultimate goal of $50,000 to cover all the transplant-related expenses that insurance will not.

Starting at 5 p.m. Oct. 28, the family will host a fundraising event at the Elks Lodge, selling pulled pork sandwiches, baked beans and more, as well as operating a raffle in which people can win prizes. The fundraiser is facilitated by the Children’s Organ Transplant Association and has raised more than $4,220 as of Friday. Anyone can donate online at http://cotaforteambrittanyo.com.

Olson had hoped she wouldn’t have to have a transplant at such a young age, but expressed excitement about the prospect of having fully functioning lungs.

“It’s what I need,” Olson said. “I’m ready to get new lungs and actually know what it’s like to breathe. I can get up and do what everybody else does.”

Olson spends two hours a day doing nebulizer breathing treatments to open up her airways, and has to carry a battery-operated oxygen concentrator that pumps oxygen into her lungs. Although the transplant doesn’t cure CF, which affects her whole body, new lungs would allow Olson to end these treatments and do things without the need for an oxygen tank companion.

In January, Olson will relocate to Durham, N.C., and live there during the transplant at Duke. She will go through a pulmonary rehab program before the transplant, and will stay after the operation until doctors conclude she is healthy enough to go home.

Olson has not been able to work in over four years. She worked at Hy-Vee during high school and college, but the disease often made her sick and she eventually couldn’t work any more.

“At that point my lung function was getting low enough to where it was hard for me to work more than a couple months at a time, and then I’d end up in the hospital,” Olson said.

Olson graduated from South Central College in Mankato as a pharmacy technician with a 4.0 GPA. Once she gets the transplant, she should be able to work in her field for the first time, without decreased lung function holding her back.

“My dream would be to actually be able to work in a pharmacy and use my degree,” Olson said. “And I think I could definitely do that.”

CF is a very rare disease, affecting only one of every 3,000 newborns. About 1 in 31 Americans are a genetic carrier of CF. In order for the disease to be inherited, both parents have to have the trait — then there’s only a 25 percent chance the child would have it. Despite the chances being so low, both Olson and her younger sister Meghan were born with the disease.

“Some days I really wonder what it would be like to not have it,” Olson said. “But I think it’s also made me who I am, because I don’t take any day for granted. Every day I’m alive I’m happy for.”

Olson said she never let the disease stop her from participate in her favorite hobbies. She was active in school with gymnastics, volleyball and softball, and loves to go deer hunting in her spare time.

“I've always had the ‘go get ’em’ attitude,” Olson said. “I've always been very positive and I try not let it hold me back. I'm gonna play sports, I'm gonna go hunting. I might be a little slower than you and I might breathe a little heavier than you, but I'm gonna get it done.”