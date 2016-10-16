Their prayers were answered.

Todora, who lives in Cresco, Iowa, will celebrate his 70th birthday Tuesday.

Born three months premature on Oct. 18, 1946, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Todora weighed 1 pound, 12 ounces and spent three months in a hospital incubator. His birth made the news: “Incubator Baby Winning Fight” read the headline in the St. Paul Dispatch.

“He’s getting along fine,” the article said. “He seems very grown up for being so little. … He has a healthy cry, is very active for his size and age and … is fed every four hours in the incubator where he lives. He also receives oxygen through a tube at intervals.”

Todora, dubbed “the miracle baby of St. Paul,” said in a phone interview that his mother, Lucille, asked his older brother Michael to have the nuns at school pray for him. “When they prayed for me, I got better,” Todora said. “That’s the truth. I feel it was God at work.”

A follow-up article a year later featured Todora blowing out the candle on his first birthday cake. By then, he weighed 20 pounds but had been admitted to St. Paul Children’s Hospital three times with pneumonia.

“The baby, according to his mother, catches cold very easily because one of his lungs still is weak,” the story read. “He also is allergic and suffers from asthma. As a result, she cannot put him on the floor and because of this he has been unable to crawl.”

“I got pneumonia six times as a baby,” Todora said. “I got polio when I was 6, and I had to spend three months in the hospital. … I survived that, too.”

Friends and family gathered last month for a surprise birthday party at daughter Brenda Pecinovsky’s house in Cresco. Among those in attendance: Todora’s wife, Rita, and their 11 children, 19 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

The birthday cake — “the biggest one I’ve ever seen,” Todora said — told the story of his life. There was a battleship from Monopoly representing time in the U.S. Navy; a grocery cart representing the 25 years he worked as a produce manager for Country Club Supermarkets in St. Paul; and corn tops representing his move to Iowa in 1995.

“There was even a green Mustang on it, because at one point he had a green Mustang — with nine kids!” said daughter Deanna Ishman, who also lives in Cresco. “Back then it was legal. He’d just layer us all in.”

Todora, who graduated from Johnson High School in 1964, met and married Rita May Walter in 1967.

“It was a blind date,” Ishman said. “Two friends were dating and brought mom and dad along. By the time they had known each other just two months, they knew they were each other’s soul mate.”

The couple bought a 2½-bedroom house on the East Side for $11,000 in 1968 and lived there for 27 years, raising 11 children.

“We slept downstairs,” Donald Todora said. “We had three boys and eight girls, including two sets of twins 15 months apart.”

The boys shared a bedroom that had three stacked beds. The oldest daughter, Serena, had her own small bedroom. The other girls slept in a room with three bunk beds and a twin bed.

“We were never any worse for wear,” Donald Todora said. “We were OK. The kids at school were envious of my kids because of what kind of home we had.”

In 1976, Donald Todora was temporarily blinded by a serious eye injury. While he was hospitalized, the “car stopped working, the kids all had the chicken pox, and the kitchen sink got plugged up,” he said. “I didn’t have any sick days at my job, but they took up a collection and money came in the mail. Sometimes it’s out of your hands. We made it through because the Lord was with us.”

He quotes his favorite Bible verse, Proverbs 3:5-6, from memory: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will make your paths straight.”

“We went through a lot of things that if you didn’t have the Lord, you didn’t know how you were going to make it,” he said. “Like the kids would say, ‘The Lord works in mysterious ways.’ ”