A prayer for peace

Spiritual leaders lead a prayer service and candlelight vigil event Sunday afternoon at St. Mary's School in Worthington. The event was coordinated as a call for peace in Ethiopia, where a repressive government has used excessive force on protesting citizens in the Oromoia, Amhara and other areas. This has included mass killings, thousands of injuries, tens of thousands of arrests and hundreds of enforced disappearances. The unrest -- particularly in the Oromia region -- has been ongoing for 10 months.