A successful Sassy Saturday

Maranda Thier and her dog, Jenna, model pajamas for Lit'l Wizards at the Sassy Saturday style show at Memorial Auditorium. (Tim Middagh/Daily Globe) 1 / 4

Angela (from left), Jennifer, Alyssa and Olivia Bousema enjoy the Sugar Scrub class at the Daily Apple during Sassy Saturday. (Tim MIddagh/Daily Globe) 2 / 4

Midge Efner, Kasen White, Adrianna Engler and Liz Hayenga model pajamas for Lit'l Wizards at the Sassy Saturday style show at the Memorial Auditorium. (Tim MIddagh/Daily Globe) 3 / 4