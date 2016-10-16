A successful Sassy Saturday
Posted
Today at 9:08 p.m.
Maranda Thier and her dog, Jenna, model pajamas for Lit'l Wizards at the Sassy Saturday style show at Memorial Auditorium. (Tim Middagh/Daily Globe)1 / 4 Angela (from left), Jennifer, Alyssa and Olivia Bousema enjoy the Sugar Scrub class at the Daily Apple during Sassy Saturday. (Tim MIddagh/Daily Globe)2 / 4 Midge Efner, Kasen White, Adrianna Engler and Liz Hayenga model pajamas for Lit'l Wizards at the Sassy Saturday style show at the Memorial Auditorium. (Tim MIddagh/Daily Globe)3 / 4 A model takes the spotlight during Saturday's Sassy Saturday style show at Memorial Auditorium. (Tim MIddagh/Daily Globe)4 / 4