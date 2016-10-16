After 10 years of being in an abusive relationship, Maria -- not her real name -- had finally made the decision to walk away from her abuser.

“I came back from work, and he was lying down on the sofa and asked me if we could talk before I leave,” Maria said in a phone interview earlier this October -- which is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. “He wanted me to go the bedroom to talk, but I knew that was not a good idea.”

Even though Marcelo (also a pseudonym) already knew Maria planed to leave the house with her two daughters, the conversation started to heat up and Marcelo was losing his temper.

“He closed the bedroom door, even after I repeatedly told him there was no need to close it,” Maria said. “And then he ripped my clothes off and threw me on the bed.”

Maria tried to make as little noise as possible since her 5-year-old and 8-year-old daughters were in the house, but she couldn’t hold her screams.

“My daughter came running to the door and started knocking and was yelling, ‘Mami, are you OK?’ and I just answered, ‘Yes baby, I am OK,’” Maria said.

***

The first time Maria was assaulted was within a few months of her arrival to the United States -- not by her husband, but by her supervisor. She had never had any problem with him, and their relationship had been strictly professional until that day.

Maria said the assault occurred when he gave her a ride home from her job.

“He tried to kissed me several times and I kept saying ‘no,’ but he wouldn't let me out of the car,” Maria said. “He let me go after I told him I was going to break his window with a doll that was in the back seat.”

Maria didn’t report the incident to the company or the police. Instead, she had to deal with daily harassment from her supervisor.

“He would send me kisses and stare at me,” Maria said. ”When I was at work, I avoided him as much as I could.”

Maria, as is the case with other illegal immigrants fear such as her, are afraid of deportation if they go to the police to report their assailants. That makes them an easy target.

According to the official website of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, all people in the United States -- regardless of immigration or citizenship status -- are guaranteed basic protections under both civil and criminal law.

“I was afraid because I didn't have a visa and so how would I call the police?” Maria said. “That’s why I kept silent.”

Many illegal immigrant victims don’t realize they are protected under the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA), according to domesticshelter.org, which aims to provide easy and accessible information to help victims of domestic violence. VAWA was originally created in 1994 to allow for protection of undocumented immigrant victims of domestic abuse.

***

Maria’s first months in Worthington were not easy. At 22, she was far away from her two daughters and everything she ever knew. However, she found support and compassion from her co-worker, Marcelo. Maria said for the first time in months, she felt loved again.

“He gave me flowers, and took me to restaurants,” Maria said. “I though he really cared about me.”

After a few months of being friends, the relationship took a step forward and Maria moved in with Marcelo. The first two years of marriage were everything Maria expected them to be, but problems began to arise once she became pregnant.

“He told me he didn’t want me to have the baby, and that he didn’t want to assume any responsibility,” Maria said. “Then, he would constantly tell me he really never loved me.

“I decided that I was going to leave him because he didn’t want me to have this baby, but I was not going to give up my child,” Maria said. “I had no clue how I was going to cover the expenses of my pregnancy, but I was determined to have my baby.”

However, it would only take an apology from Marcelo to change Maria’s mind. She said he asked her to stay with him so they could raise their daughter together. For the next few months the fights, the insults and violence continued, but Maria stayed.

According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, there are multiple reasons why women decide to endure abusive relationships. Some of those reasons include: fear of the consequences of leaving the relationship, believing the violence is normal, shame, low self-esteem and love toward the abusive partner.

***

Maria will never forget the first time Marcelo hit her.

Maria and Marcelo went to a family member’s house on July 4, 2008 to celebrate. They were having a great time until Marcelo, who had been drinking heavily, was disrespectfully staring at his sister-in-law. Maria said that was the one thing that had always irritated her about Marcelo -- his constant staring at women who passed by. Even though his behavior made her feel uncomfortable, she had never said anything about it until that day.

“I went inside the house and he asked me why I was upset, and I told him he didn’t respect me. I told him that I saw him looking at his sister-in-law,” Maria said. “He told me I was crazy, and then he slapped me.”

Maria was carrying her daughter, who was almost 2 year old, while fighting with Marcelo.

“I started yelling at him and then he slapped me again,” Maria said. “ I just ran away and I called 911.”

When the police arrived, Maria said Marcelo took her inside a room and put his hand on her mouth so the police wouldn’t hear her. When the officers arrived, the other women at the house answered the door and told officers the call was a mistake.

“Later that day I went to my house, had a couple of drinks and went to the basement, and I started crying,” Maria said. “In that moment I promised myself I was going to change, that I was going to be different with him.”

Even though Maria did change with him, she didn't leave him.

“After that day nothing was the same,” Maria said. “I would just cook for him, but nothing else. We never ate together again, and I was very distant with him.”

Once again Marcelo apologized for his actions, but at that point his apologies were not going to undo his actions or all the pain he’d caused.

However, they slept in the same bed that night -- and the next one -- and for the next seven years.

As in many other parts of the world, violence against women and girls occurs at incredibly high rates throughout Central America, particularly in Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. Maria, who was born in Guatemala, grew up in a violent household, where women were not only battered by men, but it was a tolerated behavior.

“I never thought about confronting him because in my country women play a very submissive role and men are the ones who make all the decisions,” Maria said, referring to a former boyfriend who also abused her.

What encouraged Maria to finally leave Marcelo was the impact their relationship was having on her two daughters.

“They realized how much we would fight,” Maria said. “My younger daughter would hide behind the sofa and start crying, while the older one would just stand there crying.”

Maria finally decided to seek help at the Southwest Crisis Center in Worthington. The center provided Maria legal and psychological support. She was guided by the center to follow the legal procedure of reporting her husband.

“I am very grateful with Violeta (SWCC employee),” Maria said. “She listened to me and help me in every way possible.”

Maria now resides in Mankato with her two daughters. The legal process against her husband continues, while she tries to have a normal life again. She said she learned a very valuable lesson through her experience and hopes other women won’t take as much time to leave an abusive relationship as she did.

“I would advise any woman who is in a situation similar as mine to respect themselves and be independent,” Maria said. “The most important thing they have to keep in mind is to love themselves and their children.”