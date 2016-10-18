A woman videotaped the encounter last month and posted it on Facebook, where it’s received much attention. The video ends after one minute and doesn’t show what happened next. Police say the man was not shot — he ran away and remains at large.

While the incident was relatively routine for police, it comes amid intense scrutiny of police and use of force.

The case also demonstrates how often people are filming the police and how quickly videos are shared on social media — and often widely viewed — without information about the back story.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press obtained information from the St. Paul police department about the case, which took place on the east side of the city. The video was posted last month, but has been watched thousands of times more over the past few days, reaching 68,000 views Tuesday. It was no longer publicly available Tuesday afternoon.

At about 5 p.m. on Sept. 22 St. Paul police officer Xiong Yang was at Ames Avenue and Hazelwood Street when he heard over his police radio that someone with warrants was walking south on Hazelwood from Maryland Avenue, according to a police report and Sgt. Mike Ernster, a police spokesman. Hadjii Elijah Covington, 24, has three felony fraud warrants and four others for more minor cases, court records show.

The officer heard a description of the suspect and saw a man matching it in the 1100 block of Hazelwood Avenue. The dispatch also said Covington is suspected of firing a gun at a man in August and was “supposed to have a gun with him” at the time, according to the police report.

Yang approached Covington with his duty weapon pointing at the ground for his own protection and for others in the area, in the event that Covington was armed, Ernster said. The officer immediately told Covington to get on the ground, but he walked away, according to Ernster.

The video posted on Facebook shows Yang walking after a man, who police say is Covington. Yang made a reference to Covington refusing his orders.

Covington pointed toward the street, saying, “She’s recording this.” Yang responded, “I know.” In fact, in his police report, Yang noted that three vehicles stopped in the street and people began videotaping what was happening.

In the video, Yang is heard telling Covington, “Get down on the ground.” Instead, Covington continued to walk away and said, “Sir, don’t shoot me, sir. I didn’t do anything, sir.”

Covington walked into the street, with the officer still following. At that point, a woman addressed Covington: “Shorty, you need to listen to him, straight up.” Then, she said in a quieter voice, “Sit your a– down. Sit your a– down.”

The video ended after Covington crossed to the other side of the street. Police say Covington then jumped over a fence and ran away. Officers set up a perimeter and brought out a K-9 to try to track him, but he wasn’t found.

Officers commonly encounter people who have warrants and take them into custody without incident.

Covington has not been arrested since the September case and could face charges for fleeing police on foot, according to Ernster.

As for the Aug. 18 incident, police say someone shot at a man at Cottage Avenue and Farrington Street and investigators identified Covington as the suspect.

Police say the case was not random, but they have been stymied in their investigation because people have been reluctant to talk to officers, according to Ernster.