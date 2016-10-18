District candidates talk policy, state issues

Nonetheless, District 22B rivals Rod Hamilton and Kirby Kruse, as well as District 22 Sen. Bill Weber, were eager to talk the issues confronting Worthington and area residents.

With many Minnesotans worried about the political climate in St. Paul, the first question of the night was directed at how the candidates would try to cross party lines and work on a bipartisan level.

Hamilton, a Mountain Lake Republican who has represented District 22B in the Minnesota House of Representatives since winning his first two-year term in 2002, disagreed with the notion that the state is in political gridlock and spoke about how this year’s tax bill — passed with a supermajority — was vetoed by Gov. Mark Dayton. He said the transportation and bonding bill passed on the House floor but, at the last minute, funding for light rail was added.

Hamilton said he called for a special session to work out the bills, but one did not happen. He said many bills were passed during the regular session, but it was these few bills that made the legislature look bad.

Weber, R-Luvene, reiterated Hamilton's points, saying that while Dayton had blocked much of the legislature’s bipartisan progress, much still got done.

“It’s always those times that something fails that it’s talked about,” said Weber, who is seeking a second four-year term in the Minnesota Senate. “Nobody recognizes the times when things have worked.”

Kruse, DFL-Windom and a former mayor of that community, said he felt the legislature could do better with getting things done on time.

“What I believe is important is getting that bill out to the public and getting it out early,” Kruse said. “I don’t believe special sessions should be an every-year occurrence — the legislature needs to get their job done in the time they’re allotted.”

Hamilton said partisanship and disagreement have always been a major part of the country's democratic process.

“You always talk about partisanship and fighting, but just go back to our founding fathers,” Hamilton said. “They used to settle their differences through a duel, and that didn’t turn out so well for Hamilton.”

On the issue of MNsure, Weber said it has had a “profound effect” on rural Minnesota.

“What are we going to do for these people that come Jan. 1 have no insurance?” Weber asked. “Those are the people we really need to work for first.”

Hamilton said he heard from a family in Jackson who lost someone because they could not be enrolled in the program, and another family that was paying $35,000 a year for insurance.

“MNsure is broken, there’s no doubt about that,” Hamilton said. “We used to have a number of options for insurance. Now we have two.”