The corridor has been bumpy for a long time now. In 2017, the road will be resurfaced.

However, there are further plans to reconstruct the corridor in 2025. MnDOT and the city want to make the corridor accessible to accommodate all modes of transportation, including farm vehicles and bicycles. They are also looking to enhance the street’s visual features. SRF Consulting Group will be involved in the process.





The details aren’t fully worked out yet, which is why the partnership created the U.S. 59 Worthington Corridor Study to ask city residents what they think should happen with the project. Residents can give their input at the Worthington Corridor Study Open House, scheduled for 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Worthington Fire Station.

Forrest Hasty, engineer at MnDOT, said the study is a public outreach program intended to get a general consensus from community members.

“For someone like me who lives in Eagle Lake and works in Mankato — as an engineer, I have an idea of what I think the project should look like, but I don’t live there, so we're trying to capture the community’s idea of what they want it to look like,” Hasty said.

Hasty said the open house will feature different stations showing details about the proposed changes. The open house will give residents a chance to talk about their biggest problems with the corridor, such as issues with accessibility or traffic.

“If you have an opinion, that is the time to write it on a card or suggest it to the people there,” Hasty said.

Spanish speakers are also encouraged to attend with their concerns. Residents can also give feedback by filling out a survey on http://us59worthingtoncorridor.com.