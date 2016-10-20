Boy Scouts ready for food drive

Food items include soup (including chili and stew), cereal, canned fruit, canned meats, canned milk, rice and canned vegetables. Other items include used eyeglasses, sunglasses and hearing aids. No perishable food, frozen food or food stored in glass will be accepted.

Troop 134, Pack 135, Pack 14 and Pack 121 are all assisting in the effort. For more information, call Troop 134 Scoutmaster Scott Hunt at 370-1024.