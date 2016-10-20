Lakefield man recognized by National Weather Service

Those weather reports wouldn’t be possible without volunteers like Joel Poppe of Lakefield. Poppe was recognized Thursday morning by the National Weather Service for his 20-plus years of collecting climate data.

Poppe is one of more than 80 volunteers in the Sioux Falls, S.D, area, who are part of the Network Cooperative Observer Program (COOP). His job is to collect daily and monthly weather data that is used by the NWS for forecasting needs.

Brad Adams, observing program leader from the NWS office in Sioux Falls, explained that the federal government provides volunteers with free training and equipment to set up weather stations. He oversees data coming in from southeast South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and parts of Iowa and Nebraska. According to the official NWS website, there are almost 10,000 such sites throughout the country.

“In larger cities like Worthington ... they have an airport where they have automated equipment that collects the data, but in smaller towns and communities we need people to help us,” Adams said. “That is why we set up stations like this, because there isn’t an airport that collects that data.”

“Without us right here, their eyes and ears would be very limited,” Poppe said.

Poppe’s station is located one mile north of Lakefield near Minnesota 86. He has been collecting data for the NWS since 1996. Poppe explained one of his neighbors used to be a member of COOP and, after he moved to a location that didn’t fit the NWS standards, Poppe assumed his role.

“I have been a numbers guy all my life and weather seemed to be a good number outlet,” Poppe said. “I got all my information on spreadsheets saved, so if their information goes bad I have data for 25 years.”

Adams said it’s challenging for the organization to find volunteers who will commit to collect data for such an extended period of time. That’s why every volunteer who has been collecting data for more than five years is recognized by the NWS.

“We don't always have people who stick around for 20-plus years, so it is challenging for us to find someone stable for that length of time,” Adams said. “That’s the reason why we want to acknowledge those people who reach this bench marks -- because it is unique.”

Poppe collects data from three different instruments located in his farm. One is a solar-powered precipitation gate, which measures during winter the amount of rain and snow that has fallen every 15 minutes.

He also has a manual standard rain gate, which measures the amount of rain and snow with a rain stick. In addition, he has a temperature sensor, with which he measures current temperatures as well as the high and low temperatures of that day.

Poppe said he has always been fascinated with how the weather works, and the impact it has on his life and everyone else.

“Weather is a factor that affects our daily lives,” Poppe said. “It may affect your mood; it may affect the way I will predict to do my job -- like in the field. So, to me, weather drives my life; it drives our lives whether we want it to or not.”

Adams noted that all the weather data is used extensively by government agencies, as well as others in the public and private sectors.

“All the data that are collected by the COOP stations eventually ends up in Asheville, N.C., at the National Environmental Center for Data,” Adams said. “Those are the people who interpret that data that all these people collect throughout the country. They publish that data so it can be used by academia, research, community, state, federal, partners and civilians.”

Adams said COOP volunteers play a key role in the process of predicting the weather.





“They are the backbone of the network,” Adams said. “If it wouldn’t be for volunteers like Joel, there wouldn't be any data. We need people to help us collect that data because we can't do it. We have only so many resources as an agency, so they are critical.”