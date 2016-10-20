Franken staff offers help with federal agencies

Miranda Morgan Lilla, constituent services director for Franken, said the event — which took place at West Learning Center — was meant to help residents work with federal agencies.

“We held this to raise awareness of the services that our office can provide,” Morgan Lilla said. “A lot of people don’t realize we have workers to help with individual issues with federal agencies.”

Morgan Lilla said the most asked-about agency was United States Citizenship and Immigration, followed by Veteran’s Affairs, then Social Security. Many residents, especially those new to the country, do not know how to use federal agencies.

“It’s a complex process if you’re using it for the first time and sometimes you might want someone to help you navigate it,” Morgan Lilla said. “That’s what we’re here to do — to be the expert on how the system works.”

Bree Maki, southern Minnesota field representative for Franken, said the event also gave staff a chance to meet with community leaders, including Nobles County Administrator Tom Johnson, Worthington City Administrator Steve Robinson and District 518 Community Education Director Sharon Johnson.

“We invited everyone from the county who had time to come talk,” Maki said. “It’s a great way for us to figure out what’s going on in the community and where we can help.”

Maki said members of Franken’s staff have visited 14 or 15 locations across the state to try to connect with communities outside of St. Paul and get a pulse on what their priorities were.

Members of the Immigration Law Center and University of Minnesota Extension were in attendance as well.

Jose Lamas, financial capacity educator at the Extension, helps new Minnesota residents — most of whom do not speak English — learn about practical things such as health, finance and housing. Every two months, Extension sends out a newsletter in English and Spanish — the newest issue goes into topics such as how to feed kids healthy and tasty foods or protect a home from fire.

Lamas said the biggest issues for non-English-speaking residents were the language barrier, managing and paying off debt, and finding a place to live.

“Here in Worthington, especially, finding housing is really bad for anyone,” Lamas said. “It took my coworker four months to to find a place.”

Lamas said he planned to refer people he worked with to Franken’s office for help with federal agencies.

“We cannot do everything,” Lamas said. “We have expertise in certain areas, but sometimes it requires a little bit more help, like this kind of stuff.”

Anyone who needs help with any federal programs can call Franken’s office at (651) 221-1016.