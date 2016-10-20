Brrrr….polar vortex might be back

The National Weather Service says a La Nina is brewing in the Pacific Ocean, and that likely means a colder winter for Minnesota and a snowier winter for northern Minnesota. La Nina, the flip side of the better-known El Nino, is a cooling of the central Pacific that impacts weather worldwide.

Last winter was the eighth-warmest on record in the Twin Cities, with an especially mild December.

This winter is expected to be colder than normal from Montana to Michigan. It’s expected to be snowier than usual over the Great Lakes, across the northern third of Minnesota and through much of the Dakotas.

We could even see a return of the polar vortex, funneling Arctic air into the eastern and middle two-thirds of the country, according to private forecaster Atmospheric and Environmental Research. The last time a polar vortex formed, in the winter of 2013-14, the Twin Cities shivered through its coldest winter in 35 years, the ninth-coldest on record.