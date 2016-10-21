Renowned guitarist Melendez to perform in Worthington

Tony Melendez, who was born with no arms, will be sharing his inspirational message while playing the guitar with his feet. The concert will take place at St. Mary’s Church; doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with the concert at 7:30 p.m.

Melendez is a recognized musician who has traveled the world sharing his message of hope through music. Born in Nicaragua, he was brought to the United States by his parents at very young age, who were seeking medical help for their son. He grew up in Los Angeles, Calif., and despite his physical limitations was able to perform his daily activities -- mostly with his feet. Along the way, he learned to play guitar.

Melendez was actively involved in the Catholic church, mainly participating in the chorus and playing the guitar. On Sept. 15, 1987, Melendez was invited by the Catholic diocese to play a song for Pope John Paul II in Los Angeles. When he finished his performance the pope approached him and gave him a kiss, and encouraged him to spread his message around the world.

Since then, Melendez has traveled across the US and to 40 countries, and has also made countless TV appearances on such programs as “Today,” “Good Morning America,” “Geraldo,” “CBS This Morning,” “The Late Show with Arsenio Hall” and many others.

Kathy Lesnar, a member of OLGFC’s advisory board, said she’s very excited to bring in someone who can be an inspiration for people with diverse backgrounds while helping raise funds for the clinic.

“We were looking to bring somebody who would be a blessing to our community as well as raising awareness to Our Lady of Guadalupe Free Clinic,” Lesnar said. “Tony is someone who reaches across ethnic borders, so his story of bravery and hope touches all people. We think it’s be a great fit for our community.”

Melendez said music is not only his passion, but a valuable tool that enables him to help others.

“I enjoy the music; it is a beautiful way to pray and dance,” Melendez said. “It has helped me in many ways. It has helped me to feed my family, do a lot of things in my travels and helped me do things for the church. It has helped me to help others.”

Mariana Gutierrez, OLGFC operations director, said she encourages community members to attend the concert not only to listen to Melendez’s music, but also to support an organization that makes dental and medical care available for those who don’t have insurance. OLGFC has 200 volunteers, including doctors and nurses, who serve more than 900 patients.

“I think we are helping to maintain a healthier community and we need support from the whole community,” Gutierrez said.

Lesnar noted that this is the fifth year the OLGFC has served residents, and it has brought people from all backgrounds to work together through its existence. She hopes the fundraiser will give a chance for people to come together, too.

“It (the clinic) has been a great blessing for many, and with that comes a lot of fellowship and friendship,” Lesnar said.

She added that she hopes the concert can be a silver lining for those who may be going through hard times.

“We all have different situations that cause us to lose hope, but when hear a story like this one -- somebody who was born without arms and yet his life is full of joy and love -- it gives us the courage to look into our lives, so we can have that same hope,” Lesnar said.

Melendez said he is grateful to be invited to perform in Worthington again, and being able to help the OLGFC. He hopes by giving the concert, people will be encouraged to get more involved in helping others.

“I just want to say thanks to the community and to the people who are putting this together,” Melendez said. “I hope everyone will be encouraged to help out and give a little of their time to come.”

Tickets can be purchased at St. Mary’s Church office.