Worthington births increasing every year

Sanford Worthington Medical Center recorded 377 births in 2009. This year, after several years of rising births, that number is estimated tol jump to 455. Next year, it’s projected to reach 465.

Mary Huls has worked as an OB nurse at the clinic since 1987. She’s seen the community’s growth firsthand and attributed some of that to the medical center’s programs.

“Our population is younger and we have more growing families,” Huls said. “But I also relate it to the services we offer. We have prenatal classes, pre-childbirth classes, lactation classes and we have great care providers — from the OB people at the clinics to the pediatricians who follow the babies after they’re born.”

It should be noted that not all the children born in Worthington come from Nobles County families. Typically, over a quarter of the births occurring in Worthington come from out-of-county residents as, for many, Sanford is the closest clinic.

Despite the increase, Sanford Worthington Chief Nursing Officer Jennifer Weg said the hospital has not increased its staff. Rather, it shifted its personnel around, moving some staff from other units to the OB unit.

“Whereas in the past we had more generalist nurses, we have many nurses now who are just focused on OB and women’s health,” Weg said. “Now because we’re so busy, we have many nurses who can meet the challenges.”

Fall and spring were the most popular months for the Women’s Center, with March and November being very busy, according to Huls. On the day-to-day side, however, the demand has been very unpredictable.

“OB can be up or down,” Huls said. “It can be really quiet for a couple days then it can get really busy quick.”

The clinic is very invested in educating inexperienced mothers. They offer pre-prepared childbirth services four times a year in english and spanish.

“A big part of what we do is help new mothers have babies and help them care for the babies too,” Huls said. “Some of the mothers we have now never babysat or had siblings — they never learned how to raise a child.”

The work is not done after the child is born. The clinic has a lactation expert keep up on mothers after the child is born and help them breastfeed their child.

Huls said the job was incredibly gratifying for all of the nurses at the clinic.

“Being an OB nurse is one of the most rewarding parts of nursing you can have,” Huls said. “It’s very positive and fun to help families have their babies and take care of their babies. They all remember us; it’s not uncommon to be walking around the community and hear someone say, ‘I remember you from having my baby.’”