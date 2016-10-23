Annual Pioneer Village Halloween event is Saturday

Saturday night’s annual Halloween Trail will give kids of all ages — and their parents — a chance to show off their costumes before Halloween. The event runs from 5:30 to 7:30 at Pioneer Village, as trick-or-treaters will follow a jack-o-lantern-lit trail through the village’s historical buildings to collect their candy.

The annual event — run by the Nobles County Historical Society — is free, but donations are accepted. NCHS President Jacoba Nagel said the jack-o-lanterns would be crafted (as has been customary) by Worthington High School students, who are also volunteering to hand out candy on Saturday.

“This event is all about community support,” Nagel said. “We really couldn’t do it without them.”

Nagel said volunteers and donations from businesses are what make the event happen. The pumpkins were donated by Nystrom Orchard. The candy for the event was donated by many of Worthington’s major outlets, including Runnings, Fareway, Walmart, Sterling Drug, Walgreens, Shopko, Holiday, Hy-Vee and more.

“I went around to businesses everywhere and asked them for candy for the event,” Nagel said. “It doesn’t sound like it would take a lot of time, but it does. We will take all the candy we can get, as long as it’s wrapped, of course.”

Some Halloween themed-events, such as haunted houses, are aimed at scaring the costumes off of people who are brave enough to participate. Pioneer Village caregiver Gary Brandt said this event wasn’t about spooking anyone out.

“We don't wanna do that.” Brandt said. “It’s all about having fun.”

Third-graders and younger can watch the animated version of “Casper” while enjoying popcorn and cotton candy at the Big Barn. They can also have fun in the photo area or work with arts and crafts. All of the activities in the barn are provided by New Dawn Inc.

The Halloween Trail has always been popular. Nagel said last year’s event had over 600 kids in attendance. Nagel was confident the turnout would be just as good this year, weather permitting.

“I think so, but right now we’re just focused on getting everything ready in time,” she said.