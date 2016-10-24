Jackson man dies in Sunday rollover crash
JACKSON -- A 39-year-old Jackson man died as a result of one-vehicle crash Sunday.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a one-vehicle rollover crash on 530th Avenue, approximately two and half miles south of Jackson County 34 in Middletown Township. Deputies, along with the Jackson Fire Department and Jackson Ambulance, were dispatched to the scene. When deputies arrived at the scene, they located a 2000 Chevy Silverado that had appeared to have rolled and struck a power pole.
The driver of the vehicle, Adrian Carson, was ejected from the vehicle. Carson was transported to Sanford Jackson Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.