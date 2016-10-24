I-90 work continuing in southwest Minnesota

West of Worthington, an eastbound lane will be closed. East of Worthington, a westbound lane will be closed to allow the workers to restripe and complete guardrail work during the week of Oct. 31 to Nov. 4.

The work will improve the safety and smoothness of I-90 and preserves the system for several years into the future.

Knife River Construction of Sauk Rapids is the contractor on the $7,259,661 project.

More construction to preserve I-90 in southwestern Minnesota is planned for 2017 and 2018. More information can be found at www.dot.state.mn.us/d7/projects/I90preserve/ .

Additionally, motorists on Interstate 90 east of Luverne are advised that lane restrictions are expected to be in place on or before Oct. 31 for about one month as crews work on bridges in the area.

Traffic will be restricted with inside lane closures, and motorists are advised to watch for trucks entering the work zone.

I-90 eastbound and westbound bridges over the Rock River have been monitored for erosion since the area experienced high waters and log jams. MnDOT engineers want to add additional rip rap (rocks) to mitigate concerns of scour around the piers.

The work will secure the safety of traveling public during future high water events.

Landwehr Construction of St. Cloud was awarded the project with a bid of $538,845.