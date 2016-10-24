Dayton House hosts Holiday Extravaganza fundraiser Nov. 3

Kari Meyer, coordinator of the fundraiser, said people have had a very positive response to the event. She noted 270 people attended the event last year, which has been its largest number of shoppers.

“This is just one of our biggest fundraisers that we have,” Meyer said. “Holiday Extravaganza is an awesome way to get a head start on some of the shopping, and this is a great way to kick off holiday shopping.”

Meyer said the goal of the Historic Dayton House is to preserve the historical as well as the social significance of the house. Meyer encourages residents to come out and take advantage of a great shopping opportunity while supporting such an important asset of the community.

“I think it is a very unique asset to the Worthington community,” Meyer said. “When you have people who are wanting to come to the community, it is great place to bring them to see the uniqueness and all the things Worthington has to offer.”

In addition to the small admission fee, Meyer explained that each vendor has to pay a fee to be part of the event. A portion of their sales are received by the Dayton House.

“So the local and surrounding businesses help, also, by supporting us because when they come with their merchandise and people purchase it, a part of those sales come back to the Dayton House,” Meyer said.

Meyer offered some examples of the repairs that have been covered by previous fundraisers.

“Last year we had the outside of the house repainted,” Meyer said. “In 2014, we needed to repair the porch, so it seems that every year something there is some unavoidable expense … so all of our fundraisers help those expenses.”

She said expenses like these are inevitable since the house was built in 1890.

According to Meyer, 16 vendors will showcase items, from Christmas decorations to handmade jewelry, home décor, cupcakes, clothes, and among many others. Some of the local vendors include The Daily Apple, Decadent Décor, and New Beginnings Garden Center.

In addition, vendors from surrounding areas will also attend the event, such as Simple Sweet Cheesecakes from Windom and Dragonfly Boutique from Luverne.

Amanda Walljasper-Tate, owner of The Daily Apple, has attended the event for several years. She said it’s an ideal opportunity for local business to give back to the Dayton House for being such an asset to the community.

“What we love the most about this event is that a great chance to give back to the Dayton House,”Walljasper-Tate. “It is such a beautiful place in our community, so we love that we can help the Dayton House through our sales.”

Walljasper-Tate added that the fundraiser not only helps the Dayton House with its upkeep, but also gives new businesses a way to showcase what they have to offer.

“It’s a great night -- you see a lot of people that you normally wouldn't see in your business,” Walljasper-Tate said. “It’s great way to get your business name out and just let people see what the business has to offer and in such a beautiful setting, so it makes it like a really fun shopping experience.”

Simple Sweet Cheesecakes owner Megan Hall said she is really excited to attend the fundraiser for the first time. She’s happy to be able to not only help the Dayton House, but also to branch out her business.

“I think is good to get out and help support small businesses and the Historic Dayton House,” Hall said.

Hall prepares home-made cheesecakes from her home in Windom. She mentioned some of her fall treats that will be for sale at the fundraiser, including cinnamon rolls, caramel apple crisp and pumpkin spice.

Meyer said the fundraiser is a volunteer-based event. She’s impressed and grateful for the effort of all the volunteers who make not only this -- but many of the Dayton’s House events -- possible.

“I greatly appreciate everything they do,” Meyer said. “Those volunteers are members of the Dayton House’s Tour and Events Committee, which seeks to coordinate special events such as the Holiday Extravaganza and other events at the house. I just can’t thank them enough, because without them these events wouldn’t happen.”

In addition, a wine/beer and cheese bar will be available.

“The cheese is donated by Hy-Vee, so we are really grateful to them because in the past year people really liked the relaxed shopping atmosphere and … the chance to sip some wine and look at the unique offerings we have here,” Meyer said.

Tickets can be purchased at Hy-Vee, The Daily Apple and Worthington Liquor Store.