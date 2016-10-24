Council talks economic development, buys new fire truck

The SRDC identified many goals to work toward, but had to cut it down to just three — one long-term, short-term and intermediate goal.

The short-term goal is to create an entrepreneurial development program to educate people on how to run a business.

“We’ve got a lot of requests from our economic development folks to create a program for people who want to start a business and get them through the process a little easier with people who have been there,” Trusty said.

The intermediate goal is to make daycares more readily available in the region.

“There are not enough daycares and there are not enough slots for infants in the daycares,” Trusty said. “So people are putting off having kids, or are not working because they can’t afford to have so many kids in daycare and a job at the same time.”

The long-term goal is to fix water shortage problems in Nobles County and surrounding areas of southwest Minnesota.

“Worthington is not the only water shortage issue in the region,” Trusty said. “We also had the city of Marshall just put in a 27-mile pipeline to get water to the city from Yellow Medicine County because that was the nearest, closest aquifer that they could draw enough water from that they could afford to get to. And we’re starting to see some of those issues throughout the region.”

Worthington Mayor Mike Kuhle is an SRDC board member. He said it was important that the commission brings together representatives from all nine southwest Minnesota counties to meet monthly.

“Whatever is good for Fulda is good for Worthington, whatever is good for Slayton and Marshall or Luverne, Pipestone, is good for Worthington — it’s good for our region” Kuhle said. “We need to work together to solve some of these problems, and that’s what SRDC does.”

In other news, the council approved the replacement of the fire department’s oldest fire pumper truck at a cost of $227,418. The 1978 fire pumper truck had gone through many repairs over the years and, most recently, a primer valve that connects to 1,000 gallons of water broke during the fire that destroyed Dyke’s Auto Salvage in July.

The fire department received bids from Midwest Fire and Toyne Fire for a new vehicle. Tonye Fire’s bid was about $3,000 less; the department went with Midwest Fire mainly because it’s only 30 minutes away in Luverne and it has worked with the company before.

Fire Chief Rick von Holdt said the new truck would give the fire department more flexibility — with it being able to hold more water, combat grass fires on the highway and hold a variety of hoses and ladders for any situation.