MPCA completes enforcement case at Slayton

In southwest Minnesota, one case was completed in Murray County, involving the Lowell Scholtes property, Slayton, cited for solid waste violations and fined $1,000.

Environmental enforcement investigations often take several months, and in highly complex cases more than a year. Although, in rare instances, they can involve courts, they are most often negotiated settlements where the goal is compliance with environmental rules. Fines issued are targeted to match the environmental harm and economic advantage gained by not complying with applicable regulations.





In addition to the completed cases, the MPCA also has 52 ongoing enforcement investigations, 19 of which were opened as new cases during the third quarter. Not all investigations lead to fines or other official action.



