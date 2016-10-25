Red Cross blood drives nearing

Additionally, other blood drive events are scheduled across southwest Minnesota in the coming days. They are as follows:

Adrian: 1 to 7 p.m., Nov. 9, Adrian High School, 415 Kentucky Ave.

Brewster: 2 to 7 p.m, Nov. 7, American Legion, 825 Third Ave.

Jackson: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 9, Minnesota West Community and Technical College, 401 West St.

Wilmont: 2 to 7 p.m. Nov. 8, Wilmont VFW

Individuals may sign up for the blood drives at www.redcrossblood.org.

Additionally, a blood drive coordinator is being sought for Worthington Blood Drive. People who are interested may contact Cash Huntington at (651) 291-7016.