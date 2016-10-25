'A Matter of Balance' workshop set
WORTHINGTON -- ACE of SW Minnesota will host “A Matter of Balance,” an eight-week workshop to help older adults stay active, stay strong and overcome inactivity due to fear of falling.
Classes will begin at 8:30 Nov. 9 at Ecumen Meadows, 1801 Collegeway, Worthington. Classes are open to the public; a freewill donation may be made at the end of the workshop.
For more information or to register, call the ACE of SW Minnesota office at 295-5262 or Ecumen Meadows at 343-7157.