Sanford Worthington Medical Center begins CEO transition

Hammer’s last day in Worthington was Tuesday. Jennifer Weg, director of nursing and clinical services, will serve as interim CEO until a permanent replacement is named.

“We are very proud of Mike’s efforts and accomplishments in Worthington, and we wish him much success in the future,” said Terry Mahar, executive director, Sanford Health Network. “Our focus now is to recruit a new CEO leader with assistance from our board members in Worthington. We are confident that this transition will go smoothly.”

Hammer joined Sanford Worthington Medical Center in 2012. Prior to coming to Worthington, he served in health care leadership roles for more than 20 years throughout the Midwest.

“I thoroughly enjoyed my time in Worthington, and I am proud of the high quality of care that we provide here to our patients. I am confident that tradition will continue,” said Hammer. “This was not an easy decision to make and one that I have considered very carefully. Sanford Health is an outstanding organization and I have enjoyed my employment.”

Sanford Worthington Medical Center will work closely with local board members as well as leaders and physicians from Worthington and the Sanford Health Network in this search