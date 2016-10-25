New 72-unit apartment complex planned for Grand Avenue

The complex — titled Worthington Manor Apartments — will consist of two buildings of 36 units each. Of the 72 total units, 48 will be two-bedroom and 24 will be three-bedroom. The cost for the units would be set at market rate, likely creating an $800 to $1,100 price range for rent. The goal is to start construction by spring or early summer of next year to have it ready by fall.

The developers are working with the city on an application to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) workforce housing program for a grant to help provide funding.

Worthington Director of Community and Economic Development Brad Chapulis said the grant request has not been finalized yet, but would provide several hundred thousand dollars toward the more than $6 million housing project. The city is partnering with NDG to submit the application, which is due Nov. 10.

“Based on the source of the funding DEED is utilizing, it does not allow them to make a direct grant to the private sector — it has to be done through a public entity,” Chapulis said.

Chapulis said he would meet with City Council members next Tuesday to get their approval to sponsor the application on behalf of the developer.

Through the Nobles Home Initiative (NHI), the developers would receive five years of no property taxes, assuming the city, county and school board all agree to help abate the project.

Worthington Regional Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Abraham Algadi said that with this project, the NHI was accomplishing its purpose.

“This is exactly what we had envisioned when we designed the initiative,” Algadi said. “That somebody somewhere would be enticed to make the investment locally in multi-family rental that is market-rate based.”

Algadi said businesses were very much in support of the housing initiative, as rental housing is crucial in attracting and keeping new hires.

“If you’re a young professional starting your career in Worthington, you’re not going to get a mortgage on a home, you’re going to rent while you settle in,” Algadi said. “If rental is not there, you might stay two to three months before you get sick of living in someone’s basement and leave.”

The 2013 housing needs assessment found that Worthington needed 80 to 85 market rate units and 170-175 affordable rate units to be constructed through 2020. According to Algadi, this wasn’t going to happen without programs like the NHI.

“Since 1983, there hasn’t been a free market multi-family rental project built that was not subsidized,” Algadi said. “Some people might argue, ‘What is the role of the government? Free market will take care of it.’ That’s fine, but the free market hasn’t taken care of this need since 1983. That’s where DEED is very innovative in partnering with the city, the county, school district and the private sector to get this done.”

To Chapulis, the NHI serves to strengthen Worthington’s appeal to private developers.

“We see it as keeping up with the private sector community,” Chapulis said. “Saying if you invest in the community, we’ll pledge the taxes back to you for making that investment.”

More details on the project will be provided during hearings to the city, county and school boards Nov. 1, 8 and 15, respectively.