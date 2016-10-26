Country Christmas theme planned at the Dinehart Holt House

Volunteers are sought to decorate rooms, trees, wreaths and the porches on the outside of the home. Museum Coordinator Janet Timmerman seeks organizations, clubs and individuals from the local communities to help decorate with the theme “A Country Christmas,” in mind. Decorating can be done starting Tuesday through Nov. 11.

Those interested in decorating a tree, a wreath, a porch railing, or a whole room should contact Janet or Gaylene at (507) 836-6533 or by email at museum@co.murray.mn.us

To correspond with the Slayton Chamber of Commerce Parade of Homes, the Holiday Open House will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Nov. 13. It will be the first house on the Chamber’s Parade of Homes, where people can buy their tickets for the Chamber’s fundraiser. The MCHS Holiday Open House is free and open to the public. Everyone is invited to enjoy music, treats and lots of beautiful decorations.

During the rest of the holiday season, the house will be open for special tours and Christmas treats. To raise funds for repairs and projects at the house, there will be a suggested donation for the tours.

Tour dates and times are: 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 18, 25, Dec. 2, 9 and 16; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 19, 26, Dec. 3, 10 and 17; and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 1, 8 and 15.

Other times and days are available by appointment.