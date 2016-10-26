Taxi service is up for proposals

Ever since the first request for proposals (RFP) in 2001, Worthington Taxi has been the provider for the city’s public transportation service — administered by the Southwest Minnesota Opportunity Council (SMOC). This year, it will have to apply for the fourth time.

Karen DeBoer, transit director at SMOC, said although Worthington Taxi had consistently outbid challengers every time the RFP came up, interested parties are encouraged to apply.

“It is an open, competitive process; anybody can apply,” DeBoer said. “Once the winning proposer is chosen, then we negotiate the finer points of the contract.”

The taxi service operates from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. DeBoer said applicants could propose to provide services in conjunction with Worthington Taxi, such as early Sunday or late-night service.

“Right now we only have one approved taxi service — that doesn't mean there couldn't be more,” DeBoer said. “It just has to be something that’s not already offered.”

SMOC had a variety of taxi services in the past, such as providing free rides home for people at bar-closing time, but not enough people took advantage of it. It also had a late-night, early-morning service running from 2 to 5 a.m., but there wasn’t enough demand to keep it going. Still, DeBoer is interested in hearing new ideas for services from residents.

“This is a great chance for people to let us know if there are any needs in the service — things that should be considered as we go into the negotiation phase,” she said. “So whoever the winning proposer is can implement those things.”

The Nobles County Joint Powers Transit Authority, formed in 1999 as a partnership between the city of Worthington, Nobles County and SMOC, collects and analyzes the proposals, which are due Nov. 14.

Worthington Taxi provides approximately 35,000 rides a year, according to DeBoer. The service can take riders anywhere around Nobles County. Riders can also take the taxi outside of Minnesota, if need be.

“The service quite often takes trips to medical facilities that are out of the area,” DeBoer said.

She said she heard about a number of illegal taxi services picking up passengers around the city, something she said needs to stop.

“The important thing for residents to understand is the city of Worthington has a taxi ordinance, meaning you cannot operate a taxi service in the city without approval,” DeBoer said.

She said these taxi operators do not meet all of the safety and regulatory requirements that approved taxi providers must go through, making them more dangerous to riders. With that said, DeBoer encourages such services to apply to the RFP to become an approved taxi provider and comply with such requirements.

“Or we will find a way to prosecute them,” she said. “Worthington Taxi service is the only approved provider right now. Anyone else operating a taxi service in Worthington is doing it illegally.”