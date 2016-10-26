County considers up to $17 million in bonding

During a work session Wednesday morning, Nobles County Administrator Tom Johnson said the county is considering bonding $10 million for road improvements, with another $6 to $7 million, potentially, in bonds sought for an array of maintenance and building projects. The goal is to have the transportation bonds by the end of this year so the money can be invested in projects during the 2017 construction season, while a final decision on the capital improvement bonds may be pushed into the new year.

Funding road, bridge work

Johnson said the county’s bond counsel estimates interest rates on the transportation bonds at 1.49 percent — a figure based on the county’s bond rating.

“(Those are) pretty darn good interest rates,” Johnson said.

The bonds will be repaid over a period of 10 years, with $120,000 in interest the first year, dropping down over the years to $34,000 during the final year of repayment. The interest would be paid with funds the county receives for state aid maintenance, while the principal will be paid from funds the county receives for state aid construction. As a result, the bonding will have no net impact on the county’s levy.

Public Works Director Stephen Schnieder said he has six bridge projects planned for 2017, as well as several overlay projects.

“A lot of it will be bridges and other safety work we want to do,” Schnieder said. “We may do smaller sections of some reconstruction projects.”

Schnieder said the tax-exempt bonds for transportation are limited to a maximum of $10 million, and the funds will help his department make needed improvements.

“We’re already working on plans,” he said, noting that if the bonds are received in December, bids on projects will likely be advertised in January, then opened in late February or early March in time for the start of the construction season.

“It will be a busy year for us, there’s no question about that,” Schnieder said, noting that overtime pay will come from the state aid account.

Johnson said the county’s bond counsel will attend the Nov. 8 board meeting to present the plan for the bond, with a bond sale on or around Dec. 8.

“Our bonding rates are very good,” added Schnieder. “We’ve got a lot of great things going for us and a great opportunity.”

Targeting capital improvement projects

The county’s list of proposed capital improvement projects contains several items commissioners have been talking about for months — and in some cases, years.

Take, for instance, the garage addition at Prairie Justice Center (PJC), the Adrian shop expansion and a new library building in Worthington.

“I was asked four years ago by Commissioner Demuth, ‘What is your priority and what is your need?’” Sheriff Kent Wilkening told the board Wednesday. “The garage was our priority. It’s been four years, and we haven’t moved.”

The garage addition is still on the list at an estimated cost of $1.3 million, which would be split with the city of Worthington. The Adrian Shop expansion also remains on the list at a cost of $500,000, but the library project in Worthington is missing from Johnson’s latest update.

With bonding for capital improvement projects, Johnson said the bonds can only be used for projects included on the list. So, if some projects come in under budget, it’s best to have a few extra projects on the list that could then, potentially, be funded.

“The important part is to set the amount of what the bond should be and then make sure we have extra projects in there that make sense long-term,” he told commissioners.

In addition to the building projects already mentioned, the list of capital improvement projects identified for bonding include several projects at the PJC, including replacement of the roof membrane ($2 million), replacement of the chiller and windows, new formica surfaces under the windows, exterior remodeling and possibly other projects ($500,000), addition of a security booth ($200,000), security-related window improvements ($50,000) and creation of a new access road ($55,000).

Also on the list is the renovation of the Adrian branch library ($300,000), a camera system for scoping drainage tile systems ($40,000) and a few projects at the Government Center, including foundation waterproofing ($68,000), 10th Street access and landscape improvements ($191,000).

Johnson’s original list of capital improvement projects came to more than $5 million, but on Wednesday he presented an updated list with additional funding options that totalled slightly more than $7 million.

Among the new additions were additional foundation waterproofing on the Government Center ($750,000), adding a cold storage building at the PJC ($720,000), replacing the fuel tank and related landscaping at the Government Center ($140,000), replacing a roof over the old shop and office areas of the public works facility ($95,000), investing in a back-up generator for public works ($30,000), replacing and upgrading generators at the Government Center ($50,000) and making reception area improvements for Nobles County Community Services ($35,000).

Tammy Crowell, administrative supervisor for Community Services, advocated for funds to make the reception area improvements, saying the plan is to give the agency more handicap-accessible spaces and create more privacy for working with clients.

Commissioner Donald Linssen said he didn’t have any problems with the projects on the list, but questioned the estimates provided, asking if they were solid numbers or “pulled out of the sky.”

Johnson replied that most of the costs were estimates provided by an engineering firm, with the exception of the $500,000 estimated for the chillers, window work and other remodeling at the PJC. That number, Johnson said, is a wild guess.

Having already provided some figures to bond counsel, Johnson said a bond of $5,350,000 would result in debt service of just over $400,000, based on a 15-year bond. Targeting revenues from the wind energy production tax toward the debt service for the first four years would result in no net levy increase, he added.

“Given the favorable interest rates, shouldn’t we consider going closer to $6 (million)?” asked Commissioner Matt Widboom, adding that the payments could be spread out over 20 years to keep the payments feasible. “The list (of projects) is getting so long, I’d like to see us accomplish some of these things and not have a list of 20 things that didn’t get done.”

Commissioners ultimately directed Johnson to seek more information on rates for a $6 million versus $7 million bond, with repayment schedules of either 15 years or 20 years.

Johnson said commissioners will be asked at their Nov. 8 meeting to vote on intent to sell bonds and then set a public hearing date. The public hearing would likely be at the commissioner’s Dec. 8 board meeting, with bond sale in either January or February, providing the plan moves forward.

In other business, the board:

Discussed a proposal to turn County Road 75 in the city of Brewster back to that community. Schnieder said the idea has been discussed in the past, and initially was suggested when the city of Brewster wanted the county to make Zeh Avenue a county road.

“We think this particular roadway would be a good candidate for turnback,” Schnieder said, adding the roadway is only two or three blocks long.

Commissioner Marv Zylstra and Johnson will meet with the Brewster City Council at its next meeting and report back at the Nov. 8 board meeting.