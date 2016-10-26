Minnesota West hosts Law Enforcement Day

Ronald Schwint, Minnesota West law enforcement program coordinator and instructor, said the college tries to host the event every semester so students can not only have a better understanding of the program itself, but what it might be like to pursue a career in law enforcement.

“The Law Enforcement Day is going to give them the ability to come in and talk with the instructors about the program, view the facilities and sit on some of the classes,” Schwint said.

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. around 32 seniors from Worthington, Fulda and Marshall, among other schools, participated in physical fitness, defensive tactics and firearm classes. Additionally, they attended to an introductory law enforcement class called Criminal and Constitutional Law.

“They came in when the first-year students were doing their training so they were able to see that,” Schwint said. “They also worked out with the second-year students doing some defensive tactics skills and drills.”

Max Svalland, a senior at St. James, said he’s known that has wanted to pursue a career in law enforcement since eighth grade because of the thrill of the job and being able to help people.

“The second-year students came in and showed us what they do for training,” Svalland said. “We hold these dummy bags and they were punching them … it was really cool.”

He added that the Criminal and Constitutional Law class helped him realize about all the laws police officers have to know, as well as all the paperwork that comes with the profession.

“I learned that there is a lot of paperwork to do -- for example, just to pull one person over for speeding, you have to fill out like three pages,” Svalland said.

In addition, Schwint said there was a firearm training with a simulator called Milo, which helps develop firearm technique, tactical judgment and use of force.

“We are trying to get them an idea of what an average day in the program looks like and what would be expected from them,” Schwint said.

Kimberly Piceno, an ALC student, said she was familiar with a lot of what was covered Wednesday since she attended a basic military training last summer.

“I just like the law enforcement program and the whole idea of being a police officer because I can relate to it,” Piceno said. “A lot of the training that police officers do is very similar to what I did in basic training.”

Piceno said she really enjoys being in the military and she wants to show people that there are good officers despite recent negative news coverage.

“One reason why I want to be a police officer is to show people that not all police officers are bad,” Piceno said.

Schwint said he was excited for seniors to interact with older students, since they’re able to relate more to them and share first-hand experiences.

“I think it is good -- you find that students get more information from the students who are in the program than professors or administration,”Schwint said. “They are going to tell them what it’s really like and the good and the bad.”

Michael Cumiskey, law enforcement instructor and former Worthington police chief, said one emphasis of the event was the importance of being able to communicate effectively with the public.

“Being able to communicate well is one of the most important skills an officer can have -- being able to de-escalate situations and not just talk to people, but really listen to them,” Cumiskey said.

In addition, Schwint said it’s essential for potential students to understand that one of the main jobs of being an officer is serving the community.

“I explained right away that this is not going to be like the TV cop, because in reality 75 percent of calls that officers received are non-law enforcement related,” Schwint said. “They are community issues, so you have to be a very well-versed individual.”