Historical Society ad hoc group presents plan for Armory

The group’s plan identifies renovation costs of $775,165, an estimate provided them by Southwest Minnesota Housing Partnership. The estimate is far less than multi-million dollar renovation proposed by the architectural firm the county hired to develop schematics for the armory building.

Worthington businessman Mike Woll, who renovated a building in the same block as the armory along Ninth Street, spoke to commissioners Wednesday on behalf of the ad hoc group. He began his presentation by saying it was a shame the old courthouse wasn’t saved, it was a shame the Carnegie Library wasn’t saved, and now, leaders have an opportunity to save one of the city’s remaining historic buildings.

“I think this brick armory was built with wood floors, high ceilings and grand windows … to make a statement post-World War I about the importance of the military,” Woll said. “My hope is to add a solution for you at a time of both tight budgets and high demands.”

Noting the building’s location in the downtown area -- close to the county government center, city hall and the lake -- he said its restoration could create a positive domino effect in the neighborhood. Meanwhile, using the building as the new home for the county’s historical society will allow the organization to put local history on display.

“We’re living out of boxes at this point with limited ability to showcase the heritage,” Woll said, noting that the society’s space in the lower level of the War Memorial Building on 12th Street is smaller than what was originally dedicated for the county’s historical displays.

During his presentation, Woll said the ad hoc committee proposes two phases for the armory. During Phase 1, from January 2017 through June 2018, the county would retain building ownership, continue to collect rent from tenants to offset the building’s operational costs, identify the building’s annual operational costs and establish a building budget, complete the necessary remodeling (particularly in the garage area), submit grant applications to help fund those costs and identify longer-term building maintenance and improvement costs. Meanwhile, NCHS will work to raise one year’s operational funds.

Phase 2, which would begin in July 2018, includes reconsideration of building ownership options (Woll said there may be more grant opportunities if the county retains ownership) and relocation of the historical museum to the armory. NCHS would then begin to include operational expenses for the building in its annual budget, while asking the county to consider an increase in its annual appropriation (currently proposed at $29,400 for 2017). Woll said the state average for county appropriations to historical societies is $60,000 per year.

With a phased-in approach to the renovation, which Woll said will be done in a “more sensible way” by the housing partnership, he also suggested the county bond to help pay for the renovation costs.

“That would set the Nobles County Historical Society up to survive and thrive in this building,” Woll said.

Taking these Phase 2 actions will then free up the space in the lower level of the War Memorial Building for much-needed library space, Woll said, noting the art center would move into the armory building as well.

“Much of the pressure comes off and they can stretch their legs for a bit,” he said.

Later in the meeting, after representatives from the historical society had left and commissioners were discussing bonding for capital improvement projects, Commissioner Matt Widboom said that in light of the historical society’s presentation, he wants to reconsider funding for the armory as part of a bond measure.

It was at that point that Nobles County Library Director Clint Wolthuizen spoke up.

“If you’re moving the armory into consideration on that (bonding) list at nearly $800,000 … what their project doesn’t take into account — and they never talked with us at all — is there’s going to have to be money designated. To make that square footage usable (in the lower level of the War Memorial Building) is going to take some investment,” Wolthuizen said. “I have no idea, at this point, what it would take to make that space usable for the library.”

“Also, if we’re going to be taking over 5,000 square feet … I think that would effectively kill a library project,” he added. “For me to effectively fund raise in the community after that point is going to be very difficult.”

Commissioner Bob Demuth Jr. said Wolthuizen made a good point regarding the funds it will take to renovate the lower level of the War Memorial Building and make it usable for the library.