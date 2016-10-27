“As Minnesota braces for winter, families shouldn’t have to choose between heating their homes or buying groceries,” Klobuchar said.“This funding from the Administration will provide support to help Minnesota families keep their homes safe and warm.”

“With another Minnesota winter just around the corner, we need to make sure that our seniors and families are prepared for the cold weather,” said Franken. “That’s why we fight every year to secure strong federal support for heating assistance programs. This funding will help Minnesotans who are struggling to afford to keep the heat on during the coldest months.”

Since taking office, Klobuchar and Franken have successfully fought to ensure that emergency LIHEAP funding has been available to Minnesota families and seniors.