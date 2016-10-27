Greg Warner, BARC manager, said more than 100 volunteers have been working since July to put together the haunted house. He said volunteers age range varies from 8 to 80 years old and all of them bring different skills and ideas that make the show unique.

“What makes this haunted house different from a lot of haunted houses is that we do vignettes and we have actors and actress who play roles,” Warner said. “There are a lot of people with a lot of ideas and they had the time to put them together, so whatever your nightmare is, it’s a guarantee that we got it covered.”

Warner warned that people with respiratory or heart conditions, or seizures, are not recommended for the tours. This year, youths age 13 and younger are allowed to attend the haunted house, but need to be escorted by a parent.

He said he’s very impressed with the current edition of the haunted house compared to those of previous years. He added that the house wouldn't have been possible without the help of many business and community members.

Hilary Mathis, one of the Sghoul Haunted House organizers, has been involved with the project since its inception. She explained that the only motivation for volunteers to put so much effort and time into the show is to bring a fun activity to town. She added that all the monetary gain from tickets goes to improve next year’s show.

“It is strictly for providing something cool to our community and to hang out and meet all these different people,” Mathis said.

Warner explained that people unable to handle the tour may say the word “bunny” and will be escorted out of the scary sections.

Jordyn Alm, 17, of Windom, has participated in the haunted house as an actress since the first time it opened.

“You can tell we have gotten better through the years because of how many ‘bunnies’ we get,” Alm said.

“We started the project without a budget so we told the people in the community, ‘Hey, we need stuff,’ because we cannot afford buying really expensive lights or smoke machines,” Warner said. “We had some things, but people donated items, such as a children’s coffin, body bags and all sorts of different things.”

Warner said volunteers spent a lot of time fabricating many things. Since the BARC is an old school built in 1931, its architecture and history lends itself to seem haunted. He added they have tried to focus on every detail that will make the experience as realistic as possible.

“We are very detail-oriented -- you will smell things, you will hear things and you'll see things.” Warner said. “The whole experience would be more than you think you can handle.”

Mathis said she worked behind the scenes the two years, but this year has put on a costume and scared people.

“My favorite thing has been scaring, but really what I love is working with all these different people,” Mathis said. “I mean, some of these people I have worked with I would have never met.”

Alm said her favorite part of being involved in the haunted house is scaring people.

“My favorite thing is to scare people out of their mind and see their facial expression when you scared them that badly,” Alm said.

Mathis added that the Haunted Sghoul House has brought people together regardless of their background.

“It doesn't matter what their ages, where they are from, what they believe in or whether they work,” she said. “None of those things matter, because we are so different and you just get to know them and there are no boundaries … we just come together to scare people.”

Warner said the haunted house attracts a lot of people from outside Windom.

“Our goal from the beginning is to make Windom a Halloween destination,” Warner said. “Over 75 percent of our tickets are sold to people from out of town, and that it is awesome if you are one of the businesses in town that are benefiting from that.”

Mathis said it is one of the reasons why she was motivated to volunteer on this project when it first started.

“When you live in a small town and you have a family and a business, the more things there are happening to keep people in town, the better … versus driving people out of town because there is nothing happening,” she said.

In addition, Mathis mentioned that the haunted house has been an activity she has been able to enjoy with her family.

“This year my husband and myself and three of our children are involved in the haunted house, so every weekend we spend Friday and Saturday together,” Mathis said. “Then next day, we are thinking and talking about it. We are scaring each other at home to improve our skills.”

Tickets are available for tours on Friday at 7 ,8, and 9 p.m. and Saturday at 7 and 10 p.m.