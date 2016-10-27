More specifically, they offered input on Oxford Street from McMillan Street to the Minnesota 60 roundabout and Humiston Avenue from I-90 to Oxford, also known as the U.S. 59 corridor. The corridor, including the sidewalks and median, will be completely reconstructed in 2025.

The city of Worthington, Nobles County, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) and SRF Consulting partnered up to create the U.S. 59 Corridor study, which is meant to get the community involved in the planning process.

The study has already collected survey data through its website, social media, word of mouth and in-person events. The initial data found that 64.6 percent of respondents travel along US 59 through Worthington on a daily basis. A majority of the respondents were interested in the corridor because they were residents.

The top priorities found in initials surveys were the addition of wide sidewalks (30.9 percent) and access for heavy trucks (24.7). Parking was the least important need listed at 8.6 percent.

Craig Vaughn, principal of Transportation Planning at SRF Consulting, said that along with these ideas, everyone — including both residents and business owners — wanted to improve the visual quality of the street. With that said, Vaughn acknowledged there was no community consensus for the project.

“We get all sorts of opinions,” Vaughn said. “We understand that the public is going to give us certain things — some of it we can do, some of them we can’t. Some of it you want, and some of it the person next to you doesn’t. We’ve got to come up with a balance for that; trying to understand what’s the most appropriate thing to do.”

At the event, people could vote on different sidewalk designs, as well as assemble the lanes of Oxford Street and Humiston Avenue like pieces of a puzzle.

Vaughn and company have been in the community for four months leading up to Thursday, doing outreach programs to talk to residents, business owners and workers about what they want to see.

“At this point now, we will start moving through more of the technical design aspects,” Vaughn said. “We want to get to a locally preferred alternative here — a lot of the information we’ve received is gonna frame that.”

In January, the corridor study will be back in town for another open house to show what has been gathered so far and to ask for more ideas.

The event also gave residents a look at the plans for next year’s Oxford Street mill and overlay — a project that may be delayed.

The project — along with many other reconstruction projects around the state — was contingent on $105 million in federal FAST Act funding. As the Minnesota Legislature did not pass a bonding bill, MnDOT asked the Legislative Advisory Commission to appropriate the funds — a move that was blocked by Rep. Tim Kelly, chair of the House Transportation Policy and Finance Committee. Kelly said it was “unprecedented” for this large of an expenditure to not be appropriated by the Legislature.

Ronda Allis, principal planner for MnDOT's District 7, said the overlay project could still happen on time — July 1 of next year — if the money is appropriated at the start of the next legislation session in January.

“At a minimum, you won’t see anything happen until July 2017,” Allis said. “There’s a small chance if we don’t get the budget authority, we may have to push it out to 2018. We don’t know for sure.”

The overlay will also restripe the street, adding a 10-foot bike lane with a 4-foot buffer — eliminating on-street parking. Pedestrian ramps not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act will also be redone, but not sidewalks.

Allis said the project would provide helpful insight on the public’s opinion of a dedicated bike lane prior to the 2025 reconstruction of the corridor.

“With this project, what we’re trying to do is kinda get a taste from the public about what they think about an on-street bike lane so that when we come and do the big reconstruction, we know if this something they would want, is it used, did it feel safe?” Allis said.