The Public Utilities Commission voted 5-0 to deny motions by environmental groups. The environmental study will take months.

The Line 3 pipeline would replace a nearly 60-year-old one. The new one would run either in the same area of the existing pipeline or along other utility corridors.

Pipeline supporters were happy, including members of the Laborers International Union of America.

"All we ask is full, fair and timely consideration for a needed, job-creating infrastructure project," the union's Kevin Pranis said. "We were concerned that we have already seen too many avoidable delays in the permitting process for pipeline projects in Minnesota."

The pipeline would connect to one in North Dakota and move Canadian oil through Kittson, Marshall, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, Clearwater, Hubbard, Wadena, Cass, Crow Wing, Aitkin and Carlton counties in northern Minnesota. Some oil in the 337-mile, 36-inch pipeline would be diverted south at Clearbrook while the rest would go east to Superior, Wis.

About 13 miles of the replacement pipeline would be in North Dakota and 14 miles in Wisconsin. It begins in Alberta.

The pipeline, estimated to cost more than $2.6 billion, would have a 760,000-barrel-per-day capacity. About 3,000 people would be needed to build it.

"A lot of us who live in northern Minnesota are eager to get to work building a safe and environmentally sound pipeline," laborers' union member Matt Duncombe, a pipeliner who lives in East Grand Forks, said.

The old pipeline would be abandoned, but not removed from the ground, after the new one begins operating, an Enbridge official said.

The utility commission staff told commissioners that environmental groups' arguments that there was confusion between Line 3 and the proposed Sandpiper pipeline were not valid. The two projects were kept separate at public hearings about them, the staff said.

Enbridge had proposed building Sandpiper, in the same area that Line 3 is located, to deliver North Dakota crude oil to a Superior refinery. The company withdrew that plan on Sept. 1 after encountering strong opposition.