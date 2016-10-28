Holiday Show and Sale kicks off Nov. 6

The show will kick off with an artist reception from 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 6 at the Nobles County Library. The show will run until Dec. 24.

Susan Middagh, NCAC secretary and treasurer, said the art center has been planning the event for more than a year. It’s one of NCAC’s most important fundraisers.

Middagh said there will be a wide variety of local artists showing photographs, crafts, ornaments, greeting cards, jewelry and paintings.

“I think it’s a very important thing for us to do as the art center for fundraising, and it’s a fun way for artists to showcase their art,” Middagh said. “We try to keep the quality high and have things that a person can probably buy as a Christmas gift.

“The artists come in and then we take 20 percent of the proceeds, and we use that money for the opening, for the food, or general expenses for the NCAC,” she added.

Middagh said the art center has been trying to focus its efforts on bringing in local artists from different backgrounds, as well as beginning artists, to participate in NCAC activities. She added that she’s proud that the NCAC is able to support artists who are just starting out, like Stanley Rivas.

Rivas, a native of El Salvador, will display six landscape photographs taken in Worthington. In addition to those six photographs, he will have a portfolio with nearly 40 pictures.

“I feel nervous because I don't know how people are going to respond to my pictures,” Rivas said. “But I am also very excited for this great opportunity.”

Rivas said he started taking pictures with his phone, and it was only after a friend told him how good his pictures were that he purchased his first professional camera.

“It started as a hobby,” Rivas said. “I just wanted to try something different, and I also wanted to show myself that I was capable of doing it.”

Rivas said he is inspired by Worthington’s nature and hopes people will realize how fortunate they are to live in such a place.

“People always say how there is nothing to do here, but I am always grateful to be here,” Rivas said. “I think Worthington is a beautiful place, but we are accustomed to seeing the same things that we don't realize the beauty of our own community.”

Tricia Mikle, NCAC director, said art plays a fundamental role in an individual's development, and that’s the organization’s main goal -- to educate and nourish local artists and community members.

“Educationally speaking the creative process activates different parts of the brain, and you want to educate the whole person and the creative process helps that,” Mikle said.

She also said art helps people to expand their perceptions of life, and helps them to see the world from other people's perspectives. Art unites people regardless of their cultural background, she added.

“I think it helps people look at things from a different perspective and brings people together culturally through the creative process,” Mikle said. “It really unites the community.”

Rivas said he encourages people to attend the event so they can see all the community has to offer.

“I just want to invite everybody who is curious to see something different,” Rivas said. “Not just because of my photos, but for all of the artists who are going to be showcasing their art, too.”

He added that he is looking forward his future as a photographer and hopes he will have more opportunities to display his photographs.

“I want to keep having more shows here in Worthington or somewhere else so people can see what I can do, and especially so people can see the beauty of the town,” Rivas said.