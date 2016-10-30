With MAPAC seeing thousands of guests annually walk through its doors for concerts, plays, musicals and dance events, and an abundance of well-lit walls available in its spacious lobby, MAPAC’s managing director Tammy Makram thought it only made sense to team up with the NCAC.

“To me, the city-owned Memorial Auditorium is a community center and not just a place for the performing arts,” said Makram. “There’s room here, too, for the fine arts, and with the current art center not being in an extremely visible location, I thought maybe we could help.”

Tricia Mikle, director of the NCAC, found Makram’s concept attractive.

“Tammy approached me with her idea, and our collaboration has gone so well thus far that other doors may open,” said Mikle.

In early October, Mikle strategically hung 15 pieces from the NCAC’s permanent collection in the MAPAC lobby, which in itself is an example of architectural art.

“We were hoping people would notice a change,” beamed Mikle as she looked from frame to frame in the sun-filled space recently. “We tried to bring in a variety of art media -- acrylic, pastels, woodblock, pencil on wax -- to offer a sampling.”

With NCAC located in the lower level of the Nobles County War Memorial Building, visitors don’t naturally wander in, and space for exhibits is sorely limited.

“We have about 500 pieces of art from our permanent collection in storage,” noted Mikle.

“Now, some of it can be enjoyed by the many people who attend events at the auditorium. We plan to rotate the art, and we might progress to having silent auctions prior to events; there’s just so much opportunity for greater exposure here.”

Mikle’s plan is to highlight a “featured artist” with each rotation, and several works of Worthington artist Kimberly Jansen are currently on the walls.

“Kimberly is a nationally known miniature artist and she lives right here,” said Mikle, gesturing to frames holding Jansen’s meticulously painted “Flowers of Fantasy” collection in deep shades of turquoise, royal blue and orchid.

“Certain pieces by featured artists will be available for sale, as is the case with Kimberly’s work,” said Mikle.

The NCAC, which was informally founded in 1954 and incorporated in 1961, is also hoping that members of the public may be able to occasionally contribute information about some of the artists or artworks.

“We’d like to have people share whatever they may be aware of about an artist or work displayed so we can document that and pass it on to future generations,” said Mikle, adding that art continues to be exhibited at the NCAC, as well as at MAPAC.

Among the art currently hanging in the MAPAC lobby is a portrait by photographer Mark Luinenberg of a young Jim Brandenburg. On Oct. 15, Brandenburg was on the MAPAC stage to share many of his own remarkable photos and comments about his internationally renowned work in a multimedia event with musicians Michael Monroe and Noah Hoehn.

“That was the first show we had since hanging the art,” said Makram. “People responded favorably and seemed to like what they saw.”

Mikle, a former Worthington High School art instructor and adjunct faculty member at Minnesota West Community and Technical College, is hopeful the rotating art exhibits at MAPAC will continue to be well received.

“This collaboration among entities with similar goals is good,” asserted Mikle. “The possibilities for cooperative efforts are endless, and even though it took a little while to get this off the ground, the time was right to make this happen.”

Memorial Auditorium Performing Arts Center, located at 714 13th St., Worthington, is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; artwork from the Nobles County Art Center may be viewed then, as well as during any scheduled events. The Nobles County Art Center is located at 407 12th St., Worthington, and is open weekdays from noon to 3 p.m.