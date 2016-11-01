UPDATE: Name released in pedestrian-vehicle accident

The WPD also identified the driver of the van that struck Norling as 21-year-old Ferdinand Ndimurwanko, also of Worthington.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing.

Original post:

WORTHINGTON — A 63-year-old Worthington woman died as a result of injuries she suffered after being struck by a car while crossing Ryan’s Road Sunday evening.

The Worthington Police Department reported Monday morning that it responded to a car-pedestrian crash at 7:24 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Ryan’s Road, near Avera Medical Group Worthington.

A van driven by a 21-year-old Worthington man was eastbound on Ryan’s Road when he struck the woman. The woman later died as a result of the injuries from the crash. The driver of the van remained at the scene of the crash and was cooperative with investigators. No initial signs of any impairment were noted.

The Worthington Police Department, Sanford Ambulance and Worthington Fire Department responded and provided emergency medical care at the scene. The Minnesota State Patrol will reconstruct the accident scene today, and the crash remains under investigation.